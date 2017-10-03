The OC Bucket List: 42 Things to Do Before You Die

So you've skateboarded to the end of the Huntington Beach pier and not gotten cited, managed to get on Space Mountain a dozen times in a single day, watched Dick Dale still shred at 78, maybe even witnessed the Angels win a World Series, and bumped into Lil Wayne at Powerhouse inside Honda Center.
Congrats on barely scratching the surface. Turns out you haven’t REALLY done Orange County until you’ve done these 42 bucket-list things.
1. Visit the Hobbit
Since 1972, this tucked-away Bilbo Baggins of OC eateries has justifiably drawn generations back for its single-seating, seven-course, prix-fixe experience (Wednesday to Sunday at 7pm), where you’ll start with Champagne and hors d'oeuvres in the wine cellar, continue at nestled tables strewn throughout a tiny house, enjoy a stroll on the patio or a chat with the chefs during intermission, then house entrees and desserts.
2. Do the very old Knott's Berry Farm thing
Forget the rides and Halloween haunts (which might have been bucket-list material two decades ago), instead, spend an afternoon across the street wondering why anyone would build an exact replica of Philadelphia's Independence Hall in Buena Park, then splurge for two essentials: the title entree at Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant, followed by a slice of her signature boysenberry pie.
3. Ride the Balboa Ferry to the Fun Zone
Then toss your balls on some of the world’s ricketiest skee-ball slopes with one hand while eating a hand-dipped frozen banana in the other. Bonus points if you ferry 'cross the harbor in your car.
4. Live long enough to see Star Wars Land
Oh, you didn’t hear about how Disneyland is building a massive all-new Star Wars-themed land??? ‘Cause it is. And it'll be breaking ground on it in 2017, which means you probably need to stay alive another five-ish years if you want to take over the controls of the Millennium Falcon for a “customized secret mission.”
5. See anything inside the Fox Theatre
Once the crown jewel of Downtown Fullerton, this long-crumbling edifice -- designed by the same dude who created the iconic Grauman's Chinese Theatre -- continues to undergo a protracted restoration since it was shuttered in '87. You still occasionally can see old movies digitally blasted onto the venue's back wall. But more ambitious efforts to bring the Fox back to thriving life are slowly working, with events (like a recent "Speakeasy Days" retro trip) creeping onto the calendar. Long-term plans call for film nights and live shows. Make sure you get into one of those.
6. Rent a Duffy boat
For not a lot of cash -- $200 for two hours, but you can get it for like half the price with LivingSocial/Groupon discounts -- you can fill up the coolers, load up on snacks, and tool around Newport Harbor and Balboa Island eyeing waterfront homes you'll never afford, including John Wayne's former flora-framed manse.
7. Go paddleboarding at night at Newport Dunes
After your Duffy excursion, get dinner at the Crab Cooker (classic seafood) or Mint Leaf Thai Cuisine (classic delicious) or grab a lighter snack at the Sliding Door Cafe (classic perfection), then gaze in awe at a slow-sinking sunset... from on top of an oversized surfboard affixed with lights on the bottom.
8. Take a picture in front of the Christmas tree at Fashion Island
Not that you'll ever squeeze all of it into the frame, unless you stand a parking lot away. Every year it's sized up as the biggest in 'Murica, typically chopped down from Mt Shasta. Takes two weeks to decorate it. Nothing screams OC largesse quite like it.
9. Golf the Pelican Hill course
Might as well stay at the five-star resort while you’re there, too.
10. See a movie at the Lido
A flamingo-pink Balboa beauty dating back three-quarters of a century to when this area was one of Hollywood's playgrounds (Bette Davis is said to have designed the bathrooms), this tacky swan now hosts live performances (mostly tribute bands, nostalgia merchants, and Andrew Dice Clay) in addition to newly released flicks and festival screenings. Grab a front-row spot on the balcony. Because how many movie houses still have balconies?!
11. Attend the Newport Beach Film Festival
Don't go for big premieres, because there are relatively few (although this weeklong sprawl does have at least one debut of a future-best-picture-winner to its credit: Paul Haggis' messy Crash). The reason to be here at least once? The dozens upon dozens (from nearly 400 selections) of indie flicks you may never come across again.
12. Get into the NAMM show
Maybe you'll run into Slash or Lionel Richie or Steven Tyler making an appearance or tossing out a short set at this January musical mecca for gear-heads -- or more likely, you won't. But if you can score a badge, you'll still be overwhelmed by countless rows of music-making contraptions and clatter. The whole thing’s like wasting a weekend in the world's largest Guitar Center. But good. Promise.
13. Take a surfing lesson in HB
You've already checked a week at the US Open of Surfing off your list, you've popped into the International Surfing Museum, you've learned the words to Jan & Dean's "Surf City." Now get your wobbly chicken legs onto a board and try doing it for once.
14. Eat alllllll the things at the Orange International Street Fair
You can skip the Strawberry Festival in Garden Grove and the Corn Festival in La Habra; most swap meets are more interesting. But your stomach demands that at least one Labor Day weekend you endure a long day's journey to the Orange International Street Fair for a night of street cuisine, from brats to bánhs, funnel cakes to loukoumades, and Irish nachos to Aussie ice cream.
15. Drink up at Old World's Oktoberfest
Each year the beer-swilling bacchanal at this Bavarian hall in Huntington Beach, one of the largest and longest-lasting in California, starts guzzling in mid-September and doesn't let up until well into November. There's sausages and schnitzels aplenty, an oompah band, and dachshund races. Yep.
16. Have a burger and cherry Coke at Watson's
Established in 1899, this drug store and soda shop has been in a number of flicks, most notably Tom Hanks' That Thing You Do!, which employed a variety of other locations around Old Towne Orange. The place is such a throwback, the pharmacists have been known to make house calls -- even the candy offerings are still deliciously stuck in the '50s.
17. Ride in the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade
The oldest assemblage of its kind in the country, this brilliantly blinding cruise (started by a transplanted gondolier at the turn of the 20th century) parades out 250-plus festooned vessels. It’s a yuletide mainstay that merits almost annual gawking.
18. Visit Tricky Dick's birthplace
Whatever your take on his legacy, an American president was born in that house in Yorba Linda. And then, 61 years later, he resigned and flew away from the White House in a helicopter that’s now parked right next to it. Don’t do this for the bucket list; do it for America.
19. Spot the whales with Captain Dave and his crew
Dolphins, too. Holy crap, lots of 'em -- these Dana Point seamen boast sightings of mega-pods numbering 10,000 strong. You're apt to see something. But if you're looking for blue or finback whales, ship out in September.
20. See a Freeway Series game
Angels + Dodgers = yes, please. Bonus points if it occurs on that rarest of rarities: a first-ever World Series Freeway Series. Fingers perpetually crossed.
21. Go glamorous at Five Crowns
The frame of this 50-year-old Olde English institution in Corona del Mar actually dates back to the '30s and was once a B&B where Howard Hughes wooed Rita Hayworth, Humphrey Bogart brought Lauren Bacall, and Peter Lorre got hitched. Still a pearl. Try to attend a wedding there. Or crash one.
22. See a Ducks playoff game
Regular season games earn only a half-check.
23. See something at Segerstrom Center for the Arts
It will never have the grandeur of the Hollywood Bowl or the Pantages, but of all the places in OC to see performances, this 14-acre complex is still the poshest by far, and is the best for everything from touring musicals, to opera, to Christmas shows and appearances from Steve Martin and Diana Krall. If you wait long enough, you might see indie rock in the club-size Samueli Theater, or David Byrne & St. Vincent in the gorgeously glassy Renee & Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. But there's always a cheap option: for most of the summer, the center screens classic movies on one of the main hall's largest walls.
24. See anything at Irvine Meadows before it's gone
There really aren't many opportunities left, when you add up the possibilities between now and the end of 2017. That's when OC's longest-lasting amphitheater is expected to be torn down and paved over with more cookie-cutter Irvine housing. Top off your memory bank with one last Weenie Roast before it's rubble.
25. Witness a meteor shower at Crystal Cove
You can camp at this hideaway, or better yet book one of the beach cottages tucked away on Newport Coast, where this seaside colony was established in the '30s.
26. Moon the Amtrak
Every second Saturday in July, thousands gather near Mugs Away Saloon in Laguna Niguel to drop trou, hike skirts, and flash bums at the passing trains in what has become OC's mini version of Mardi Gras, complete with vendors, streakers, and beads. Get tickets ahead of time for the train cars, which get just as crowded as the moon-launch areas -- but slow down to give passengers a better view.
27. Drive the OC-entirety of PCH
Your call on the direction: take it South until it ends at the edge of Nixon's coastal retreat in San Clemente, or start there and cruise North to at least Long Beach (though at that point, why wouldn't you just keep going?). The willfully ignorant will accomplish this in about an hour or so. The rest of us will need the weekend to allow time to stop at all the shops and bars and eateries we never knew existed.
28. Bike the Santa Ana River Trail
Let's be real: unless dried-out riverbeds are your idea of aesthetically pleasing decay, this isn't exactly the most scenic route you'll ever take. But it is another of OC's not-so-hidden (yet still few-and-far-between) escapes from cloisters of onramps and strip malls. Stretch out the trek as far as you can by leaving from the dam near the 71 freeway, then ride it all the way to Huntington. You'll have no cars in your path and will encounter only a scant number of runners and walkers (and, honestly, probably just as many vagrants).
29. Hike high and low in the same day
Start by climbing to the top of Old Saddleback, the ridge between the two tallest peaks in OC, Santiago and Modjeska. Savor the view for at least an hour, then head back down and journey to the county's lowest point, the Sinks, officially known as the Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve, a 5,500-acre portion of Irvine Ranch colloquially called "the mini Grand Canyon." Both places will help you forget you're anywhere near suburbia.
30. Stay awake through the Pageant of the Masters
The uncanny recreations of classical and contemporary works of art (where real people pose to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces) make for a one-of-a-kind attraction worth seeing at least once. But be warned: it tends to move at a glacial pace, unless you happen to go the year that George Bluth uses it to plan his escape. NO TOUCHING!!!
31. Do seafood at Las Brisas, rooftop mojitos at La Casa del Camino
No bae required, just strongly suggested. There might not be a prettier or more panoramic view in OC than atop the second Laguna Beach spot. The first, famous for its Hollywood clientele going back decades, does Mexican seafood right.
32. Add a Lebowski Fest stop at Fountain Bowl
The day after the LA screening, cruise out to the increasingly fabled lanes in Fountain Valley for the bowling event. And say hi to Barry Asher, who fine-tuned Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi, and John Goodman for their movie roles and still owns the alley.
33. Get spooked at Mission San Juan Capistrano
Spend a lazy afternoon wandering the grounds and taking in the history of this seventh of the state's 21 missions, a hallowed spot as old as the Declaration of Independence. Once the sun goes down, at least in October, take the ghost tour of the city's Los Rios St, the oldest residential neighborhood in California. Then you might know why the swallows don't return so much anymore.
34. Visit the dead
Famous grave sites aren't so conveniently grouped as they are at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, but there's a number of notable ones strewn about OC worth paying respect to before joining them. Eddie Cochran is at Forest Lawn in Cypress, where Karen Carpenter used to be before her brother re-enshrined her in LA. Guitar pioneer Leo Fender and Jim Morrison's muse Pamela Courson are at Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana. Lake Forest's Ascension Cemetery has cartoon giant William Hanna, and Nicole Brown Simpson. And the Duke's resting place is at Pacific View Memorial Park, where you should also lay candies at Helen Grace's grave.
35. Eat deep-fried whatever at the OC Fair
Challenge your intestines while surprising your taste buds by stepping into Chicken Charlie's emporium of delicious and disgusting heart attacks. Pick five items. Only two may be traditional -- popcorn shrimp and a bloomin' onion, say. The rest must be unusual: SlimFast bars, frog legs, peanut butter pickles, balls of Kool-Aid powder, the Krispy Kreme chicken sandwich. Take your time -- take all day. But eat it all. The results may be horrifyingly good. Also, just try to finish them all without exploding.
36. See a bona fide blues legend in Doheny
Granted, there are so few left alive, it doesn't happen as often as it once did at the yearly Doheny Blues Festival. Doesn't mean it won't still be a fine time adjacent to the sand and waves in Dana Point, even if your headliners are Ben Harper and an inevitable Black Crowes reunion. Next time Buddy Guy plays, though, you owe it to yourself to make the drive.
37. Do That Dam Mud Run at Irvine Lake in a suit
Not a bathing suit, nor your birthday suit, although once you're filthy enough you'll wish that were an option. No, a genuinely nice suit: button-down shirt, tie, and all. Then race into ponds oozing with thick brown slime and come sloshing into pits of the gunk as well. Why in a suit? Why not? It's for charity. Also: ups your chances of making the KTLA Morning News.
38. Do Medieval Times
Eat a giant chicken leg, cheer for the blue knight. Come on, you know you want to.
39. Take a friend to Farrell's
And tell them it’s your friend’s birthday. The place will go crazy. Decked out in old-timey soda-shop outfits, the staff of this ice cream-and-burgers-but-really-ice cream emporium (with locations in Brea, Buena Park, and Mission Viejo) will probably sing some form of "Happy Birthday to You" three or four times. Just try stopping them. Order "The Zoo," too. Because then they come out banging drums like they're the house band at a sad clone vaudeville. That’s more awesome than it sounds.
40. Survive a night at the Alibaba Motel where the 55 ends
Because what is that place???!!???
41. Don your finest Blackbeard garb for the Tall Ships
Spend a September weekend wenching it up while watching exactingly detailed replicas of mighty vessels from the 18th and 19th century engage in mock cannon fights. A Renaissance faire for the arrrrrgh set.
42. Take part in the Tet Festival
Rather than pick any old time to work your way through Little Saigon, make the moment count by ringing in the new lunar year along with 100,000-plus during this three-day celebration. The official event is at the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa. For a more vibrant world-within-a-world sensation, book a room in the heart of Garden Grove.
