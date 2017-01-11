Entertainment

Today Only, Los Angeles Lyft Riders Can Film Their Own Horror Movie

Courtesy of Lyft/5-Second Films

Showing up to a Halloween party with a killer costume = win. Arriving with your own custom horror flick starring you in that killer costume = HUGE win.

The concisely creative crew behind 5-Second Films have teamed up with Lyft this Halloween weekend to give LA passengers a chance to create and star in their own five-second horror film. To take part in the action, order up the rideshare service any time from 2-11pm on Saturday, October 29th and request the “Horror Movie Mode” vehicle option. When your driver arrives, you’ll brainstorm with a writer and director to develop your own creepy script, and once you get to your destination, you’ll shoot it. The crew will edit your mini horror film and send it to you later that night so you can show off your creation wherever you’re celebrating.

The whole process is super-simple and a total blast. To give you an idea of what’s in store, we shot our own Horror Movie Mode film:

We know you'll already be in your Halloween finest, but just in case you need some extra help, the team will have props, extra costumes, and backdrops in the car for you to use. There will be several crews out on the road ready to shoot your horror flick, but it is a busy day for rideshares, so if you don’t get the Horror Movie Mode option right away, keep trying.

Danny Jensen is Thrillist LA's Interim Editor

