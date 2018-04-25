A free night of bowling, with no expense spared

Since 1955, Pinz has been setting them up and knocking them down right in the heart of Los Angeles -- so if you’re looking to roll with both international celebrities and loyal regulars who know more about bowling in their little fingers than most people do in... all their fingers, look no further. Ready to be even more bowled over? Flash the keys to your Acura, and they’ll set you and a friend up with a free 2-hour lane rental and two pairs of shoes, so whoever it is that you’re burning up the tabloids with these days won’t be caught barefooted. This deal is exclusive to Acura owners. If that’s you, you’d have to be a real turkey not to strike out for Pinz tonight. Experience is limited to the first 25 customers to display their Acura key. This offer is final sale and nonrefundable. Redemption of this offer is subject to normal availability. Limit 1 Experience per couple. Experience is not shareable or transferable. Experience may not be combined with any other promotional offer. Experience is valid until October 13th, 2013 only. Food & drink items are subject to change without notice depending on availability. Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol in this offer. You're getting a sick deal, so make sure you tip on the full value, you cheap bastard.
