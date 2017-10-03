Lifestyle

Our grown-up LA Christmas list

By Published On 12/20/2013 By Published On 12/20/2013
santa
Becky Kramer's Brother

Trending

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

Stuff You'll Like

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

related

The Mad Pooper Is Sorry For Repeatedly Pooping on Colorado Family's Lawn

related

Taco Bell Is Making Special Taco Gift Boxes for National Taco Day

Sure, "you" may be all Mariah ever wants for Christmas, but (no offense) we've kinda got our eyes on some other stuff. Here're 11 things we'd be totally pumped to get from ol' White Beard.

1. A non-metered parking space a block from the ArcLight.

2. The next great beer bar: open now, just two blocks away from wherever we are.

manhattan beach LA
Flickr/Fido

3. An 85-degree beach day that (ugh) doesn't start all foggy-like.

4. "And your traffic report at 545p -- looks like the 10 is wide-open from Downtown to Santa Monica."

5. A 24hr shawarma-and-pita spot. If this exists already, somehow we don't know about it. Let us know in the comments. Please.

6. A callback. For a paying gig.

radiohead
Flickr/Neil Sanchala

7. Another secret Radiohead show at The Fonda. Only this time, we get tickets.

8. 2009 Kobe Bryant.

9. A legalization bill that actually passes.

10. To beat this goddamn Candy Crush level.

11. A pro-football team (kidding! We know you can't pull that off either.).

Stuff You'll Like