The Best Bands to See at Coachella 2016 (Who've Already Played Coachella)

Every year, music nerds meticulously go over the Coachella lineup to tell other music nerds what must-see new artists are on the bill (Anderson .Paak!) and which reunited veterans you have to catch just for bragging rights (GNFNR!!). But let's be honest: most people want to see a proven entity -- an artist who delivers, every time. Which is why we're presenting actual evidence -- this is a countdown of the best acts playing Coachella this year who've proven themselves at Coachellas in the past, with video showing why you're going to want to check them out when you hit the grounds (or turn on the webcast) this year. And how would I know who to catch again? Uh, I've been to every weekend -- including double weekends -- since 2002. Bingo: