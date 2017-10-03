Lifestyle

The 13 Weirdest Things We Saw at Monsterpalooza

By Published On 04/01/2015 By Published On 04/01/2015
Warholy Photography

Trending

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Star Trek: Discovery' Complicated the Central Mystery with 'TOS' Callbacks

related

This Farmer Laughs Just Like His Chickens and No One Can Stop Laughing

related

Hurry, You Can Get $300 Roundtrip Tickets to Paris and 3 Other European Cities

Last weekend, the yearly horror/sci-fi convention Monsterpalooza swooped down and clawed its way into the Marriott in Burbank. For three days fans got to drop by in extreme costumes to browse collectibles and brave long, long, long lines to pay to hang out with Lance Henriksen (wooop!). Here're the best/weirdest items from the festival.

Related

related

I Did the Gwyneth Paltrow Vagina Steam... and I'm a Man

related

I Had My 86-Year-Old Grandma Review Lucha VaVOOM

related

Every Ride at Disneyland, Ranked

related

I Did the Gwyneth Paltrow Vagina Steam... and I'm a Man
Aaron Pruner/Thrillist

1. Marty and Doc... are stunned

Some sculptor spent his time making Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd look permanently jaw-dropped. Great Scott!!

Aaron Pruner/Thrillist

2. Evil Dead 2's Necronomicon

Time to break out the boomstick.

Aaron Pruner/Thrilist

3. Dr. Satan... for real

Nope. Nope. NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE.

Aaron Pruner/Thrillist

4. This... uh... child-eater?

She said she was dressed up "to eat children." But she's got a great smile. Which is IMMENSELY CONFUSING.

related

Secret Tunnels Apparently Linked the Playboy Mansion to Celebs' Homes

related

I Had My 86-Year-Old Grandma Review Lucha VaVOOM
Warholy Photography

5. Carrie

Props, first, for the costume and second, for not getting any of that blood on us. That's, like, what, three showers' worth?

Aaron Pruner/Thrillist

6. This cosplay alien

She said "Take me to your leader." We said, "How's the beer garden sound? That's the direction we're heading in."

Warholy Photography

7. Michael. Freaking. Jackson.

Seriously, think about how much time it took for him to put this costume on, and the funk of 40,000 years he'll experience when he finally takes it off.

Aaron Pruner/Thrillist

8. This Mystery Lady

Strangely... arousing?

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

Every Ride at Disneyland, Ranked
Aaron Pruner/Thrillist

9. Original face casts from The Exorcist

Arguably the best feature of Monsterpaloooza was its museum, which had all sorts of kitsch from awesome horror movies, like these face molds for a young Linda Blair and Max von Sydow.
 

Aaron Pruner/Thrillist

10. Zombies from Return of the Living Dead

The museum also housed these dead guys, who are for sale by calling the CREEPIEST PHONE NUMBER EVER.

Aaron Pruner/Thrillist

11. An original Rick Baker Gremlin

Goofier than I remember. Less goofy than, uh, Goofy.

Aaron Pruner/Thrillist

12. Splinter's lair

Someone get this guy a pizza.

related

The 25 Worst Types of Tourists You'll See in LA

related

Secret Tunnels Apparently Linked the Playboy Mansion to Celebs' Homes
Aaron Pruner/Thrillist

13. The One Who Knocks

Obviously, the scariest monster of all? Walter freaking White.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Aaron Pruner has a hard time sleeping at night. Hit him up on Twitter @AaronFlux.

Stuff You'll Like