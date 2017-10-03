The 13 Weirdest Things We Saw at Monsterpalooza

Last weekend, the yearly horror/sci-fi convention Monsterpalooza swooped down and clawed its way into the Marriott in Burbank. For three days fans got to drop by in extreme costumes to browse collectibles and brave long, long, long lines to pay to hang out with Lance Henriksen (wooop!). Here're the best/weirdest items from the festival.
1. Marty and Doc... are stunned
Some sculptor spent his time making Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd look permanently jaw-dropped. Great Scott!!
2. Evil Dead 2's Necronomicon
Time to break out the boomstick.
3. Dr. Satan... for real
Nope. Nope. NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE.
4. This... uh... child-eater?
She said she was dressed up "to eat children." But she's got a great smile. Which is IMMENSELY CONFUSING.
5. Carrie
Props, first, for the costume and second, for not getting any of that blood on us. That's, like, what, three showers' worth?
6. This cosplay alien
She said "Take me to your leader." We said, "How's the beer garden sound? That's the direction we're heading in."
7. Michael. Freaking. Jackson.
Seriously, think about how much time it took for him to put this costume on, and the funk of 40,000 years he'll experience when he finally takes it off.
8. This Mystery Lady
Strangely... arousing?
9. Original face casts from The Exorcist
Arguably the best feature of Monsterpaloooza was its museum, which had all sorts of kitsch from awesome horror movies, like these face molds for a young Linda Blair and Max von Sydow.
10. Zombies from Return of the Living Dead
The museum also housed these dead guys, who are for sale by calling the CREEPIEST PHONE NUMBER EVER.
11. An original Rick Baker Gremlin
Goofier than I remember. Less goofy than, uh, Goofy.
12. Splinter's lair
Someone get this guy a pizza.
13. The One Who Knocks
Obviously, the scariest monster of all? Walter freaking White.
