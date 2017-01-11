18 Free Ways to See Live Music in LA, Sorted by Genre

The Echo

Echo Park

Every Monday

For over a decade, the Echo's also been on the front of every LA's hipster's tongue; their Monday-night residency's hosted future stars like Foster The People when they were in their local-band infancy.

The Bootleg Theater

Silver Lake

Every Monday

Grouplove shook this small club every Monday for a while -- and have been shaking KROQ's playlist ever since.

School Night

at Bardot

Hollywood

Every Monday

Former Morning Becomes Eclectic host Chris Douridas books this next-big-thing-focused night, which for years has become a showcase for buzzy acts like Knox Hamilton and Wolf Alice.