15 LA Instagrams you need to follow right now

Bad news: your Instagram feed kind of sucks. Good news: it totally doesn't have to, 'cause it could be filled with pics from these 15 local Instagrams, which include awesome stuff like San Fernando Valley butts, aerial shots over Santa Monica pier, badass Venice sunsets, and Instagram videos of a dude shotgunning one beer a day for 365 days straight.
@hammockliving
This cooler-than-you-chica takes her hammock with her, like, everywhere, sets it up, and just chills-the-h-out, with mostly hilarious results.
@laurejoliet
This local photog's best known for her interiors (which've been published in the New York Times, Conde Nast Traveller, etc.), but her 'gram is also full of gorgeous exteriors and... cats. Of course.
@shotgunabeereveryday
This modern-day superhero (who was once on Biggest Loser!) is trying to hilariously do exactly what his profile name suggests for 365 days straight, often in the least expected places: the produce aisle, home for Thanksgiving, in the terminal waiting for a plane...
@maxwanger
This wedding photographer takes stark, incredible, actually-romantic photos and his Instagram has the added bonus of portraits, artwork, and a very cool series of plane windows.
@letmeeatcake
This all-dessert Instagram is super-sweet. Get it? DO YOU?!?
@lagunabeachsecrets
Sadly not full of testimonials from Heidi Montaug, Laguna Beach Secrets is instead just a ton of photos that'll make you wish you were at the ocean, like, right now.
@jslv.in.cali
This dude's obsessed with the San Fernando Valley. And butts. And butts in the San Fernando Valley.
@rachelroams
The award-winning TV producer travels the world taking expressive shots of hikes, streets, and herself -- rocking out on Jack White's guitar.
@chefjeremyfox
If you're not hungry yet, you will be after checking out the critically acclaimed Rustic Canyon chef's foodstagrams.
@discoverla
One of two amazing local re-grams (see below), the official account of the LA Tourism & Convention Board compiles the best photos of the city from a ton of photogs (like this from-above shot from @asenseofhuber), giving you a true sense of the full scope of what's up in LA.
@losangeles_city
Another re-grammer, this time focused on wider cityscapes -- like this incredible shot of the Santa Monica Pier from the also-very-followable @copterpilot.
@yourmancantcook
TV hostess/podcaster/totally awesome lady Georgia Hardstark looks through the #mymancancook hashtag and then regrams the absolute worst pics with biting, witty, hilarious commentary (per the above: "this is the first time I've ever felt bad for crawfish").
@venice_sunsets
The name is self explanatory. The photographs are amazing.
@lifeserial
This Internet geek/writer dude has a killer eye, which means he finds the kind of apartments you want to live in, the kind of food you want to eat, and the kind of places you want to go.
@missmiamalkova
This sort-of NSFW-stagram is the home of this year's AVN Best New Starlet winner, which means a behind-the-scenes view of the girl you've probably already seen, um, behind the scenes.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Jeff Miller's Instagram is @jeffmillerla, and he takes a lot of pictures of food, and bands, and sometimes bands eating food. You can also find him on Twitter at @ThrillistLA.