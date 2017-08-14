Lifestyle

LA's 13 Best Newscasters, Ranked

By Published On 01/21/2015 By Published On 01/21/2015
Flickr/Purple_Onion
More From Power Rank

related

Every NFL Team's City, Ranked

related

The 20 Fireplaces You Should Be Cozying Up to in Chicago, Ranked

related

The 20 Most Popular K-Cups, Ranked

related

Montreal's Best Neighbourhoods for Eating Out, Ranked

Trending

related

Gilly Confirmed a Huge 'Game of Thrones' Theory Without Even Realizing It

related

These Insane Squid Ice Cream Cones Come With Chocolate Tentacles

related

America's Best Small Cities to Move to Before They Get Too Popular

related

M&M’s First-Ever Pumpkin Pie Flavor Just Hit Stores

Stuff You'll Like

related

That's Not Delivery, That's a Truck of DiGiorno Pizza Scattered Across the Highway

related

Little Caesars Is Launching a Pizza Vending Machine

related

Daenerys & Jon's Potentially Taboo 'Thrones' Romance Is Real And Raises Questions

Watching the news in LA is different than anywhere else. 1) The weather reports are kind of... all... the same? 2) We don't have a football team, 3) our lead story airs at the same time as somewhere else's late-broadcast entertainment news, and 4) WE HAVE HIGH-SPEED CHASES!!!

Obviously, some LA anchors (whether they be morning news, evening news, sports, or weather dudes/ladies) are better than others -- here's our ranking of the best of the best.

Related

related

Everything Worth Knowing About the 405

related

19 Things You Don't Understand About Silver Lake (Unless You're From There)

related

The 12 oldest bars in Los Angeles
More From Power Rank

related

Lifestyle
Every NFL Team's City, Ranked

related

Lifestyle
The 20 Fireplaces You Should Be Cozying Up to in Chicago, Ranked

related

Lifestyle
The 20 Most Popular K-Cups, Ranked

related

Lifestyle
Montreal's Best Neighbourhoods for Eating Out, Ranked

related

Everything Worth Knowing About the 405
Steve Edwards

13. Steve Edwards (Fox)

The long-long-long-long-loooooooooong-time Good Day LA host is on this list because he's a long-long-long-long-loooooooooong-time Good Day LA host. Not having him somewhere on this thing would be like not having Indiana Jones on a list of badass fictional archaeologists with whips.

NBC Los Angeles

12. Fred Roggin (NBC)

Points for hosting Olympics coverage. Negative points for hosting the Kids' Choice Awards. Or maybe vice versa?

CBSLA

11. Pat Harvey (CBS)

In 2009, the city declared October 30th "Pat Harvey Day" for her 20th anniversary on air. Take that, Gina Silva.
 

10. John Ireland (CBS)

When he's not sports-statting on-air on CBS, he's announcing the Lakers on the radio, and -- even if we hate them right now -- that's some for-sure cred right there.

CBSLA

9. Dave Bryan (CBS)

Bryan is a veteran newscaster with experience covering China, Somalia, and the Iraq War. Also, he's, like, close friends with my dad. So yeah, Dave Bryan!

related

11 Los Angeles secrets you didn't know existed

related

19 Things You Don't Understand About Silver Lake (Unless You're From There)
Bri Winkler

8. Bri Winkler (ABC)

Yes, there's a hot blonde weatherwoman on this list. Sorry/not sorry.

Marc Brown

7. Marc Brown (ABC)

Four-time Emmy award winner? Check. USC grad? Check. Subject of a hilarious Internet meme? Check-mate.
 

NBC

6. Fritz Coleman (NBC)

You guys: Fritz Coleman does standup. We repeat: Fritz Coleman does standup.

 

5. Jim Hill (CBS)

Points for pro-football. Points for Rocky III. Many, many points for a frikkin' STAR ON THE WALK OF FAME.

NBC

4. Colleen Williams (NBC)

Thathairtho.

related

13 things you didn't know about the Magic Castle in LA

related

The 12 oldest bars in Los Angeles
NBC

3. Chuck Henry (NBC)

THATHAIRTHO.

MyFoxLA

2. Christine Devine (Fox)

She's earned 16 Emmys. And she's co-hosted with John Beard, now epically known as the dude who reports the news on Arrested Development. Both = high list placement.

Dallas Raines

1. Dallas Raines (ABC)

He's a meteorologist named DALLAS RAINES. Like there was anyone else who could take the top spot.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's Senior City Editor and is considering changing his name to Bakersfield Blizzard. Give him much better suggestions at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like