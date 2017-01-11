Only in LA: Chappelle and Stevie Wonder's Unforgettable Prince Tribute at No Name

I was standing in a two-story room on Fairfax with no more than about 120 people at 2:15am when John Mayer started playing the unmistakable riff that kicks off Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

The room became alive as everyone moved in unison: the crowd jumped up and down in a pinnacle of energy during a marathon set that had seen way, way more than its fair share of electrified moments. And when the melody started, Kurt Cobain’s drawl replaced with the breathing acrobatics of harmonica player Frédéric Yonnet (he's best-known as, well, the dude who toured with Prince on his last tour), I looked forward at the black-bandana-wrapped, sunglass-abetted head of Stevie Wonder, no more than an arm’s length in front of me, who was as excited as anyone else; he bounced with the room, vibing off of the intimacy, at one with all the people around him.