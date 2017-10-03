The 12 things you absolutely must do in LA this Spring

Even though it's like, only February, Spring is just a little bit away (March 20th!), which means it'll get slightly warmer, girls'll be wearing slightly more flowy dresses, and there'll be way more awesome events going on -- like these 12, which should round out your Spring bucket list quite nicely.
What: Hobnob with famous chefs at the All Star Chef Classic
When: March 21-23
Where: LA Live
Please pack your knives and go... see crazy-talented chefs face off during the first-ever All Star Chef Classic, a three-day merging of restaurant-stadium antics and more traditional modern food-event style bites.
What: Watch the Dodgers play down under
When: March 22-23
Where: Vaucluse
Watch the Dodgers beat the hell out of the Diamondbacks in Australia... by not going to Australia and instead, checking the games out on the TVs at the Australia-themed restaurant Vaucluse -- all while chomping down on some legit Aussie lamb. G'day, indeed.
What: Sit outside and watch The Big Lebowski on the big screen
When: March 29
Where: Electric Dusk Drive In
Roll into Downtown's Electric Dusk Drive In for a screening of The Big Lebowski -- you can watch it in your car, or outside in a lawn chair... just make sure you abide by the few rules they do have, dude.
What: Drink LOTS OF BEER at the LA Beer Festival
When: April 5th
Where: LA Center Studios
The annual LA Beer Festival's moved to LA Center Studios, but still has dozens of all-you-can-drink beers, top-notch food trucks, and fun cover bands like indie-rockers Black Crystal Wolf Kids... which I may or may not be in. Also: lots of girls wearing pretzel necklaces.
What: See tons of music for very, very cheap at Brokechella
When: April 19th
Where: TBD
Actualchella out of your wallet's wheelhouse? The annual Brokechella fest arrives with dozens of local bands for less than the cost of a cup of coffee.
What: Catch the next wave of humor at the LA Comedy Fest
When: April 24-May 4
Where: Various Locations
The LA Comedy Fest hits the city with hilarious films, stand up, and improv from a bunch of funny mother f-ers. In past years, cast members from from Always Sunny, Fred Willard, Janeane Garofalo, and Seth Meyers all made appearances.
What: Hit the desert for Coachella
When: April 11-20th
Where: Empire Polo Club, Indio
So, um, Outkast is headlining Coachella both weekends. And Arcade Fire is gonna be there, and Muse, and Beck. Look, you're either going or you're not. (You're going.)
What: Practice your salsa dancing at Fiesta Broadway
When: April 27th
Where: Broadway, Downtown LA
If you're not Mexican, you've probably never heard of this pre-Cinco celebration, but now's your time to get down: Broadway gets closed completely as tens of thousands of Latinos (and you!) hit Downtown LA for a massive, celebratory dance party.
What: Drink up at LA Winefest
When: May 31st; June 1st
Where: Raleigh Studios
Sip and stroll for the ninth year of this classic Melrose fest, which also includes food trucks and bands while you're all-you-can-drinking.
What: Gloat in your ability to drink outside
When: All... Spring... Long
Where: Multiple Locations
Literally find any day in the Spring to skip work Ferris Bueller-style and have a drink outside at one of our picks for the best spots to drink outdoors in the city. Then post about it on FB/Twitter and tag all of your East Coast friends suffering through another Polar Vortex.
What: Watch the World Cup at Tom Bergin's
When: June 12th
Where: Tom Bergin's
If you're gonna watch the World Cup, it just feels right to do it at a legit Irish pub, rather than some anonymous sports bar... which's why you're going to recently re-opened Tom Bergin's, where the dudes behind the bar have the kind of accents that make you hope you're rooting for the right team.
What: Embrace your inner-nerd at Hero Complex
When: TBD
Where: TCL Chinese Theater
While the guests and movies (and the dates) are still TBD, your attendance shouldn't be, for this annual, kinda-Comic Con-ish, LA Times-sponsored screening festival, which in the past has had screenings of sci-fi classics like Independence Day, followed by Q&As with the filmmakers.
Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor of Thrillist LA, and may or may not be the bandleader of Black Crystal Wolf Kids, who you can follow on Twitter at @blkcrstlwlfkds. Also, he's at @thrillistla. And Instagram @jeffmillerla.
-
1. LA LIVE800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
-
2. Vaucluse8210 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
-
3. Electric Dusk Drive-In1000 San Julian St, Los Angeles
-
4. LA Center Studios1201 W 5th St, Los Angeles
-
5. BrokechellaDowntown LA, Los Angeles
-
6. Broadway Bar830 S Broadway, Los Angeles
-
7. Tom Bergin's840 S Fairfax, Los Angeles
-
8. Raleigh Studios5300 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
-
9. TCL Chinese Theatre6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
-
10. LA Comedy Festival916 A North Formosa Ave , Los Angeles
The unstoppable fun chimera of downtown, LA LIVE is the mega entertainment district combining night clubs, restaurants, music venues, movie theaters, museums, and even, yes, a bowling alley. See (and taste) the action for yourself at the All-Star Chef Classic, where 25 chefs will explode palates at the all new, never-before-seen Restaurant Stadium. What's a Restaurant Stadium? Find out March 21st-23rd.
The latest trend to hit LA? Modern Australian cuisine. Enter Vaucluse, with a menu that draws inspiration from American, Australian, Asian, and Mediterranean culinary traditions. That Aussie-inspired food will pair perfectly with MLB's opening day, when you head to Vancluse to watch the Dodgers play the Diamondbacks down under on March 22-23.
Some trends deserved to die out after the fifties (looking at you, sock hops), but drive-ins are forever. Hit up Electric Dusk and let the good times roll -- in the car with some snacks, of course. And if you roll on Shabbos, check out their screening of The Big Lebowski on March 29th.
Lights? Check. Cameras? Check. Action? Double check. This fully functional studio pulls quadruple duty outfitted with a spa, fitness center, and screening rooms. Quintuple duty if you count the LA Beer Fest, coming to Center Studios on April 5th.
Taking over downtown and flipping the bird to the desert concert of a similar name, Brokechella takes all the fun of seeing live music and combines it with all the fun of not spending all of your money to see live music. In their fourth year, these guys know how to do a good time on a thin dime -- see it for yourself soon-to-be-announced venues in downtown LA on April 19th.
Broadway, located right next to the Orpheum, brings the deco charm with enough multi-tiered cocktail lounges and mezzanine bars to make a flapper blush. But stop doing the charleston and start doing the samba during Fiesta Broadway on April 27th, a celebration of Latin culture on a grande scale.
Tom Bergin's is one of the city's most beloved bars, and perhaps the most legit Irish Pub on the planet (outside of Ireland, of course) what with being the inventors of the Irish Coffee. Head here for a classy, relaxing, and authentic Irish experience.
You don't get more Tinseltown cred than Raleigh Studios: planted in the middle of Melrose Ave and directly across from Hollywood Forever Funeral Home, this institution's been in more movies and television shows than John Wayne. It's the largest independent studio operator in the country, offering sound stage, office and support space. It is also the longest continuously operating studio in the country.
Some Hollywood beauties lose their glow and fade into obscurity. The TCL Chinese Theater is not one of those. Recently renovated, this icon is ready for its close up. Be sure to drop/fly/web-sling by in May for Hero Complex, a celebration of sci-fi classics featuring Q&A's with the directors.
LA being the center of the entertainment universe, it makes sense that it would be home to one of the largest showcases of improv, sketch, standup and shorts that is the LA Comedy Fest at the Let Live Theater from April 24th to May 4th. Also, "laughter" has LA in it, so there's that, too.