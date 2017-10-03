Lifestyle

Vegas Update: The Newest and Best Hotels, Restaurants & Strip Clubs

Going to Vegas always seems like a great idea, until you get there and... actually, yeah, even then, going to Vegas ALWAYS seems like a great idea. Making it even better? All this stuff that's either newly dropped or we've newly uncovered since the last time you were there:

Amelinda Lee

19 brand-new Vegas restaurants

There's a new restaurant called Pot Liquor, another called Pot Liquor, and also ONE CALLED POT LIQUOR. Really though, Vegas suddenly has a bunch of stuff other than schnitzel at Hofbräuhaus, from truffled potato chips and short rib ramen, to FG&Js (foie gras and jelly) and lobster sliders. Also: POOOOOOOOOT LIQUOOOOOOOOOOOR.

Hakkasan

10 epic new Vegas hotel packages

Which include the Experience Hakkasan Package at the MGM Grand, which gets you complimentary admission -- and expedited entry -- for two to Hakkasan (so you can experience it!), a $50 resort credit, plus 25% off all services at REVIV, which offers next-day-headache-curing IV drips.

Ethan Miller

Two even-more-epic new Vegas hotels

First, there's a new on-strip SLS hotel with an Umami Burger. And an 800 Degrees. And a Sayers Club. And second, there's The Cromwell, which has rooms with two-way mirrors IN THE SHOWERS. Yeah. It's sexy.

Crazy Horse

Sweet deals at... strip clubs??

It's true! You don't need to get ripped off! Or at least, not THAT ripped off!

Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

A bar from the Faith & Flower guys

LA's best new restaurant? Faith & Flower. Vegas's best new bar? The Study inside of new restaurant Rose. Rabbit. Lie. -- from the Faith & Flower guys. Bango.

Rob Kachelriess

Amazing off-strip Chinese food

Fact: Vegas has an incredible Chinatown. Double-fact: you did not know that.

Stewart & Ogden

The best morning-after-drinking breakfasts in town

Cap’n Crunch Crusted French Toast. Short rib Benedict. The "best pancakes in America." Do we even need to go on? Oh, we do? Okay. Bloody Marys with bacon cheeseburger slider garnishes. Sage-fried chicken Benedict. A combo 24oz Budweiser in a paper bag with a side of bacon. Two eggs, bacon, toast, and hash browns for just $3.99. Red velvet pancakes. Cinnamon roll waffles. We good now? Cool.

Wikimedia Commons

Things all tourists should know

Like, "prostitution isn't legal" and other VERY important facts.

Jeff Miller once spent 10 days in Vegas and lived to tell the tale... barely. Ask him all about the restaurant/bachelor party/FLYING AN AIRPLANE craziness on Twitter at @ThrillistLA or Instagram at @jeffmillerla.

