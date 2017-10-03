Vegas Update: The Newest and Best Hotels, Restaurants & Strip Clubs

Going to Vegas always seems like a great idea, until you get there and... actually, yeah, even then, going to Vegas ALWAYS seems like a great idea. Making it even better? All this stuff that's either newly dropped or we've newly uncovered since the last time you were there:
19 brand-new Vegas restaurants
There's a new restaurant called Pot Liquor, another called Pot Liquor, and also ONE CALLED POT LIQUOR. Really though, Vegas suddenly has a bunch of stuff other than schnitzel at Hofbräuhaus, from truffled potato chips and short rib ramen, to FG&Js (foie gras and jelly) and lobster sliders. Also: POOOOOOOOOT LIQUOOOOOOOOOOOR.
10 epic new Vegas hotel packages
Which include the Experience Hakkasan Package at the MGM Grand, which gets you complimentary admission -- and expedited entry -- for two to Hakkasan (so you can experience it!), a $50 resort credit, plus 25% off all services at REVIV, which offers next-day-headache-curing IV drips.
Two even-more-epic new Vegas hotels
First, there's a new on-strip SLS hotel with an Umami Burger. And an 800 Degrees. And a Sayers Club. And second, there's The Cromwell, which has rooms with two-way mirrors IN THE SHOWERS. Yeah. It's sexy.
Sweet deals at... strip clubs??
It's true! You don't need to get ripped off! Or at least, not THAT ripped off!
A bar from the Faith & Flower guys
LA's best new restaurant? Faith & Flower. Vegas's best new bar? The Study inside of new restaurant Rose. Rabbit. Lie. -- from the Faith & Flower guys. Bango.
Amazing off-strip Chinese food
Fact: Vegas has an incredible Chinatown. Double-fact: you did not know that.
The best morning-after-drinking breakfasts in town
Cap’n Crunch Crusted French Toast. Short rib Benedict. The "best pancakes in America." Do we even need to go on? Oh, we do? Okay. Bloody Marys with bacon cheeseburger slider garnishes. Sage-fried chicken Benedict. A combo 24oz Budweiser in a paper bag with a side of bacon. Two eggs, bacon, toast, and hash browns for just $3.99. Red velvet pancakes. Cinnamon roll waffles. We good now? Cool.
Things all tourists should know
Like, "prostitution isn't legal" and other VERY important facts.
