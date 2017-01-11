Billy Joel Announces Show at Dodger Stadium: Here's What You Need to Know

Billy Joel -- favorite to Northeastern piano-rock fans and dads everywhere -- has just announced a massive Los Angeles show on May 13th at Dodger Stadium, his first time ever playing the historic venue.

The Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer has confirmed that it will be his only Southern California stop of 2017, so demand for tickets should be huge when they go on sale on Jan 13th at 10am on Ticketmaster. It's his first time playing Los Angeles since 2014, when Joel played a run of shows at the Hollywood Bowl. And, most importantly: Yes, he still plays "Piano Man" and "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" at nearly every show.