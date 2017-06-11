Because it's clearly unsatisfying being, like, merely the best cocktail bar in LA with an actual train car in its backyard, Pour Vous just launched La Femme Pour Vous: a thoroughly awesome weekend extravaganza show featuring a line-up of clothing-challenged aerialists, live bands, and burlesque-type lady dancers (more on them later). To further justify going to a bar you actually need no new justification for, they've also got a new prix-fixe where $25 gets you three paired courses: oysters on the half shell, a cheese plate, and chocolate truffles. All of it has to be ordered by a minimum of two people, meaning six drinks for you and your date and a semi-guarantee that those aerialists won't be the only ones who finish their night clothing-challenged.
Pour Vous is a swanky, velvet couch-laden cocktail bar reminiscent of old Hollywood.