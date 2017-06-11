Lifestyle

For you!

By Published On 09/06/2012 By Published On 09/06/2012

Trending

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

Stuff You'll Like

related

Netflix's 'House of Cards' Is the Anti-'West Wing' at the Strangest Possible Moment

related

Mr. Met Got Fired For Flipping Off a Fan

related

Kids Have Hilarious Reactions to Trying Russian Food

Because it's clearly unsatisfying being, like, merely the best cocktail bar in LA with an actual train car in its backyard, Pour Vous just launched La Femme Pour Vous: a thoroughly awesome weekend extravaganza show featuring a line-up of clothing-challenged aerialists, live bands, and burlesque-type lady dancers (more on them later). To further justify going to a bar you actually need no new justification for, they've also got a new prix-fixe where $25 gets you three paired courses: oysters on the half shell, a cheese plate, and chocolate truffles. All of it has to be ordered by a minimum of two people, meaning six drinks for you and your date and a semi-guarantee that those aerialists won't be the only ones who finish their night clothing-challenged.

1. Pour Vous 5574 Melrose, Los Angeles, CA 90038 (Hollywood)

Pour Vous is a swanky, velvet couch-laden cocktail bar reminiscent of old Hollywood.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Your 2017 Guide to Pride Month in LA
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
How a Cemetery Became LA's Favorite Movie Theater
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
19 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Pasadena
Lifestyle

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More