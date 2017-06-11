Lifestyle

Hot undead chicks, in bikinis

By Published On 10/16/2012 By Published On 10/16/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Stuff You'll Like

related

Watching the Most Dangerous Rope-Free Mountain Climb Will Make You Dizzy

related

This Thirsty Peacock Destroyed $500 of Booze at a Liquor Store

related

Ed Sheeran Tells His Justin Bieber Dive Bar Story on Carpool Karaoke

Because, um, zombies are totally still awesome, get ready for the first-ever LA edition of the self-explanatory Zombie Fashion Show, where top-score makeup artists and chicks in bikinis collide to bring you lots of confusion about what's going on in your crotchal region

Scroll through a ton of pics above of the hot-and-gross goings-on from other cities' shows as you ponder these other reasons to go: live music, a mega Halloween-themed art exhibit, a cash bar, and unlimited free pancakes, which you'll definitely take advantage of if you have any braaaaaaaaaaiiiiiiinnnnnsssss.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Your 2017 Guide to Pride Month in LA
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
How a Cemetery Became LA's Favorite Movie Theater
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
19 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Pasadena
Lifestyle

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More