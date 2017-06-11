Because, um, zombies are totally still awesome, get ready for the first-ever LA edition of the self-explanatory Zombie Fashion Show, where top-score makeup artists and chicks in bikinis collide to bring you lots of confusion about what's going on in your crotchal region
Scroll through a ton of pics above of the hot-and-gross goings-on from other cities' shows as you ponder these other reasons to go: live music, a mega Halloween-themed art exhibit, a cash bar, and unlimited free pancakes, which you'll definitely take advantage of if you have any braaaaaaaaaaiiiiiiinnnnnsssss.
Hot undead chicks, in bikinis
