Lifestyle

Shirtless, oiled high-fives AND singing?!?

By Published On 08/10/2012 By Published On 08/10/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Opening tonight, Top Gun: The Musical is a 30min, nearly all-sung tribute to Val Kilmer's finest non-Willow moment, with an all-dude cast and a camp-tacular script that pokes fun at how all the dudes in the movie kinda seemed like they wanted to, er, poke "fun" at each other. Just in case the name Top Gun: The Musical didn't already make you want to see this thing, we went to a rehearsal and shot a video, so watch it and then buy your tickets immediately, 'cause it's only happening on four dates, any of which you'd be mad(martigan) to miss.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Your 2017 Guide to Pride Month in LA
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
How a Cemetery Became LA's Favorite Movie Theater
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
19 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Pasadena
Lifestyle

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More