Shirtless, oiled high-fives AND singing?!?

Opening tonight, Top Gun: The Musical is a 30min, nearly all-sung tribute to Val Kilmer's finest non-Willow moment, with an all-dude cast and a camp-tacular script that pokes fun at how all the dudes in the movie kinda seemed like they wanted to, er, poke "fun" at each other. Just in case the name Top Gun: The Musical didn't already make you want to see this thing, we went to a rehearsal and shot a video, so watch it and then buy your tickets immediately, 'cause it's only happening on four dates, any of which you'd be mad(martigan) to miss.
