Want to see the world's first indie rock tribute band in WeHo?

The indie rock tribute band we told you about before anyone else is getting sorta famous: they've got a Wednesdays Viper Room residency this month, with chant-along, fist-pumping renditions of songs from artists including the Black Keys, Florence and the Machine, and Grouplove, with supporting acts including a band that plays all mashups. Mention Thrillist and the band will blow you, like, a lot of kisses, plus you'll get in on the cheap.

1. Viper Room 8852 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069 (West Hollywood)

West Hollywood's Sunset Strip embraces a premier collection of boutiques, restaurants, and nightclubs, including The Viper Room. Partially owned by Johnny Depp, the venue has become known for being a hangout of Hollywood elite and hosts multiple genres of music, including metal, punk rock, and alternative rock. Be on the lookout for that band we told you about before anyone else - they'll play The Viper Room before blowing up, worldwide.

