Lifestyle

Zombies, Alice Cooper, and Leatherface are coming for you

By Published On 09/14/2012 By Published On 09/14/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

It's almost October, and you know what that means: it's nearly our 21st President Chester Arthur's birthday! But after you celebrate that glorious day by baking a cake shaped like the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act, you should check out Halloween Horror Nights, Universal's actually terrifying fright-fest, which this year features totally new moves like a 3D maze presided over by Alice Cooper, an attraction entirely based on the spooky video game Silent Hill, and a backlot tour with hordes of zombies from The Walking Dead, though, at this point, that's pretty much just Weir and Phil Lesh. To get you ready to wet your britches, we got the makeup masters behind the park's "scare-zones" to make a dude up like a brain-eater, then sent him out to scare the unsuspecting public even more than Arthur did when he named his sister "White House hostess". Protocol!

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Your 2017 Guide to Pride Month in LA
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
How a Cemetery Became LA's Favorite Movie Theater
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
19 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Pasadena
Lifestyle

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More