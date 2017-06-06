Sundance Cinemas

Just now replacing that one theater your girlfriend used to drag you to to see a French-subtitled movie that's only saving grace was that one shot of nipple is... a theater your girlfriend will drag you to to see a French-subtitled movie that's only two saving graces are that one shot of nipple and the fact that YOU CAN DRINK BEER AT THE THEATER! Yup, they've got 21+ screenings w/ a bar serving up good beers (Arrogant Bastard, Lagunitas) as well as an actual kitchen w/ eats like lobster rolls, pepperoni & black olive pizza, and corn dogs.
