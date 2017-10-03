Lifestyle

How Angelenos See the Rest of California

By Published On 10/08/2014 By Published On 10/08/2014

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Sometimes, it's easy to forget that there's an ENORMOUS state out there surrounding LA (especially since we're the best city in it), but there is, and we've definitely got a unique take on what that means. So, we set out to document it -- here's how Angelenos view the rest of Cali, from the drug-den desert to the bikini-clad sea.

Enlarge it, here! Or just scroll down!

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller is the Editor of Thrillist LA and really does have a sometime-Palm Springs Grandma, though she definitely doesn't need a walker. He's @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like