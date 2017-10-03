Just Announced: You Can Buy Advance Coachella 2016 Passes on Thursday

Get your flower crowns and selfie sticks ready: Coachella 2016 dates have been announced!
Weekend 1 of Coachella will take place April 15th – 17th 2016; Weekend 2 will fall April 22nd – 24th 2016.
You can also get advance passes starting this Thursday, June 4th at 11am PDT, so get them while they last! (This is also the only time you'll be able to use the Coachella Payment Plan.)
Visit www.coachella.com for more info.
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.