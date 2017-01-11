The People of Coachella 2016... as Seen Through Instagram

There's a long-standing criticism of Coachella that it's become less of a festival about music and more of an excuse for people to gain more likes on Instagram -- which is why we asked the social-media-photo app that runs your life to help us figure out what the best and/or most-liked pics were from the fest, featuring actual people who were there (and, yes, some models. WHO ARE PEOPLE TOO!!!):
I see no dirty anything in this shot. Except maybe man-splits.
Not an instagram photo, but still: best getup ever. Including the cane.
Seriously, you can't beat that Ferris wheel.
Wait... this guy found a place to sit somewhere???
Uh... you're welcome? We're not sure what for but, yeah.
She is totally checking out his tits.
Jeff Miller