The People of Coachella 2016... as Seen Through Instagram

Published On 04/19/2016
Annie Lesser

There's a long-standing criticism of Coachella that it's become less of a festival about music and more of an excuse for people to gain more likes on Instagram -- which is why we asked the social-media-photo app that runs your life to help us figure out what the best and/or most-liked pics were from the fest, featuring actual people who were there (and, yes, some models. WHO ARE PEOPLE TOO!!!):

 

 

I see no dirty anything in this shot. Except maybe man-splits.

Annie Lesser

Not an instagram photo, but still: best getup ever. Including the cane.
 

Seriously, you can't beat that Ferris wheel.
 

Wait... this guy found a place to sit somewhere???
 


Uh... you're welcome? We're not sure what for but, yeah.
 

She is totally checking out his tits.

