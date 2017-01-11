Drop Everything: The Coachella Lineup Is Here

In what surely will be a Happy New Year surprise to music fans both in LA and internationally, the 2017 Coachella lineup juuuust dropped and -- per usual -- it's a doozy.

The festival is April 14th-16th and 21st-23rd in Indio on the Empire Polo Fields, and -- as expected, Radiohead will headline both Friday night installments, with Beyoncé toplining Saturday and Kendrick Lamar closing things out on Sunday night. A first-look at the rest of the lineup reveals a deep selection of great acts (ranging from classic indie-rockers Guided by Voices to EDM heroes like Justice), but without any of the notable reunions that have often made Coachella stand apart from the competition. That said, there are a few names that should give hardcore music fans a reason to make their way to the desert -- especially Hans Zimmer, the multiple-Oscar winning film composer for everything from The Dark Knight to Gladiator. What he's doing on the lineup alongside hip-hop superstar Future and DJ Khaled will be revealed in April.