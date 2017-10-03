Lifestyle

The 20 people you're definitely going to see at Coachella

By Published On 04/09/2014 By Published On 04/09/2014
Flickr user Jared Eberhardt

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Real-Life Shooting Behind That Crazy 'American Horror Story: Cult' Scene

related

Twitter Is Making a Major Change and People Are Not Having It

related

This Budget Airline Just Added 19 New Routes and Is Celebrating With $39 Fares

Whether you're going to the desert for Coachella this weekend, or just found out one second ago that Coachella is this weekend, the same super-predictable people are gonna be there either way. Yes, we're talking about a bunch of hot girls, but more specifically, these 20 people:

Related

related

The 10 people in Silverlake who are kinda the worst

related

21 Things You Have to Explain to Out-of-Towners About LA

related

Z-Trip's Ultimate Coachella Playlist

related

The 10 people in Silverlake who are kinda the worst
Flickr user Hernan Garcia Crespo

The guy who keeps checking the set times
They still haven't changed. Nope, still haven't changed. Yep, still nope.

The person wearing a Native American headdress
You saw all those Indian casinos on the drive in, right? And you still thought this was a good idea?

Flickr user Fred Von Lohmann

The guy who can't stop talking about the weather
Yeah, we know. It's the desert. It's hot. Get over it. 

The small-p*nis wizard
NSFW. Also: hilarious.

Flickr user Malcolm Murdoch

Cops
Probably arresting the small-p*nis wizard.

Lindsay Lohan

Flickr user Artem Popov

The person with the best tattoo you've ever seen
I mean, why wouldn't you get a tattoo of a naked midget holding BBQ tools while talking to an enormous hippo?

The guy who's just there for the food, man
This year, there's finally great local food like Sugarfish, Night & Market, and, uh, a multi-course sit-down dinner. So yeah, someone just paid $250 to not see the bands they already paid $300+ for. Good going.

related

The KCRW tastemaker-turned-fest-performer gives you the inside scoop on who to catch this (and next) weekend

related

21 Things You Have to Explain to Out-of-Towners About LA
Flickr user Jenn Petty

The dude who's been in the dance tent since 1pm
Please. Stop. Fist-pumping.

The person who didn't pay $300+, but instead just hopped the fence
Please, die.

Jeff Miller

That girl who's gonna be REALLY cold at night
Remember that thing we said about it being super-hot? After the sun goes down, forget it entirely. Also, no, you cannot borrow our sweatshirt.

The couple about to hook-up on the ferris wheel
AKA, any couple in line for the ferris wheel.

Flickr user Malcolm Murdoch

The guy just laying there totally asleep in the middle of the day, who you're also inevitably going to trip over
Dude. Go home.

Whoever that a-hole is that just used your Porta Potty
There's no way it was like that when you walked in. You're horrible.

Flickr user Emily Rides

Your friend who refuses to leave VIP
We get it: there's seats and chargers and misters. BUT WE'RE OUTSIDE OF THE GATES! RIGHT HERE! HI! DON'T PRETEND TO NOT SEE US!

Someone on a drug you've never heard of
What's Rexstacy? And do you have any extra?

related

Montreal's favorite electro duo makes your desert picks

related

Z-Trip's Ultimate Coachella Playlist

Kosha Dillz
Seriously, this dude is somehow everywhere.

Flickr user Rie H

The back of this guy's head
Can you move to the left just a little bit? Please?

The couple in their 40s who brought their kid
That kid's gonna have a Rexstacy problem in a couple years, for sure.

Flickr user Michael Ivankay

That really, really tall guy in the front row with the shaggy hair
How does he get up there EVERY TIME?

Jeff Miller has been to every Coachella since 2001 (yes, including second weekends). Follow him to Coachella @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @thrillistla on Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like