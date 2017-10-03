5 things you need to know about the epic Downtown Slip 'N Slide

By now, you've probably heard about the epic Slip 'N Slide coming to Downtown LA in a couple of weeks, but you probably haven't heard heard about the epic Slip 'N Slide coming to Downtown LA in a couple of weeks. Allow us -- here're the five things you need to know about it:
1. It's called Slide the City, and it's happening on September 28th
The whole deal will take place Downtown at Temple and Los Angeles St from 12-5pm (or, if you're a VIP, 11am-6pm).
2. You'll be careening down 1,000ft of suds-and-water-soaked Slip 'N Slide
That's longer than three football fields.
3. Oh right, how do you become a VIP...
You can buy different levels of tickets, which allow you to ride once (you have to BYOTube if you choose this one), three times, or all day. After you buy the all-day one (good man), you'll get access to those extended sliding hours, plus they'll hook you up with an inner tube, a squirt gun, and a mouthpiece. BRING IT ON, 12-YEAR-OLDS.
4. They'll also have music and food for purchase
Mom said not to go swimming after eating. She never said anything about sliding.
5. They're not wasting any water
They made a deal to recycle all 15,000 gallons of water the event requires (they're gonna truck it to Griffith Park's irrigation system, saving the city a day's worth of watering/money), so don't feel any drought-guilt. Unless you're still watering your sidewalk, in which case, what's wrong with you?
