Every free outdoor concert in LA this Summer, now in one calendar

Skirball Sunset Concerts

Just when you thought we were gonna take a breather after dropping that outdoor movie screening master calendar, we decided to go ahead and do THIS: a free outdoor concert master calendar, wherein we pulled together 200+ music shows and put them in the actual order in which they're happening.

June 5
Nina Fetter & the Feds (click here for info)
Sounds like: Probably what Marty and Elaine sounded like in their prime.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

June 6
Grace Kelly Quintet (click here for info)
Sounds like: "Ninety four seven, the waaaaaave".
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

June 6
Slim Jim Phantom Trio (click here for info)
Sounds like: Brian Setzer's cousin.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

June 7
WATERS, KCRW DJ Dan Wilcox (click here for info)
Sounds like: Grouplove, but when they were on Crete.
Location: One Colorado, Pasadena
Amenities: Bar, limited seats.

June 7
Make Music Pasadena (click here for info)
Sounds like: 500 or so bands that should be on HypeMachine at some point
Location: All over Pasadena
Amenities: Cash bars, food trucks, and a ton of stages

June 8
Ozomatli (click here for info)
Sounds like: The melting pot of LA, in a band. Plus rappers.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets.

June 8
World Beat Keynote Maestro Freddy Ravel & Friends (click here for info)
Sounds like: Uh, a world beat keynote. From a maestro.
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

June 11
Boom Boom Boom (click here for info)
Sounds like: If Bon Iver stayed in the woods and went totally nuts.
Location: Wells Fargo Center Plaza
Amenities: BYOPicnic.

June 12
Angel City All-Stars Brass Band and Zoom B (click here for info)
Sounds like: Lots and lots and lots of horns.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park 
Amenities: TAMALES!

June 12
Otis Hayes Quartet (click here for info)
Sounds like: "Ninety four seven, the waaaaaave".
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

June 13
Big Lucky (click here for info)
Sounds like: Swingers-era Vince Vaughn's wet dreams.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

June 13
KiT (click here for info)
Sounds like: A cruise ship at a rave.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

June 13
Ernie Watts Quartet  (click here for info)
Sounds like: F'real jazz saxyness.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase.

June 14
Mariachi Divas (click here for info)
Sounds like: Uh, mariachi done by divas, dude.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets.

June 15
Which One's Pink (click here for info)
Sounds like: Pink Floyd, hopefully.
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

June 15
Barbara Morrison (click here for info)
Sounds like: A less-famous, equally talented Etta James.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs.

June 16
Bella Donna (click here for info)
Sounds like: Fleetwood Mac. Hopefully.
Location: Library Park on Main Street, El Segundo
Amenities: Food vendors, arts & crafts for kids

June 18
Pasadena Symphony (click here for info)
Sounds like: Um... a symphony?
Location: Levitt Pavilion
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs.

June 19
Elliot Caine Quintet (click here for info)
Sounds like: Latin jazz.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market 
Amenities: So much food.

June 19
Dublab: The Album Leaf & Bell Gardens (click here for info)
Sounds like: Califone and The Beach Boys.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs.

June 19
Jumpin Joz (click here for info)
Sounds like: Your ultra-hip grandma's record collection.
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOPicnic, chairs.

June 19
The Delirians, Dub 8 and LA Collective (click here for info)
Sounds like: The fourth wave of ska. Finally.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets.

June 20
Upstream Caribbean Band (click here for info)
Sounds like: A cruise ship vacation.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: So much food.

June 20
Angelique Kidjo (click here for info)
Sounds like: World music, but the good kind.
Location: California Plaza
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, chairs.

June 20
Incendio (click here for info)
Sounds like: Two dudes just RIPPING Latin-style guitar.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets.

June 20
Nick Mancini Collective (click here for info)
Sounds like: Those space-age lounge CDs you totally played in your dorm while staring at lava lamps.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

June 21
Make Music Los Angeles (click here for info)
Sounds like: A ton of bands making music, Los Angeles
Location: All over the city
Amenities: Varies depending on venue

June 21
Marley’s Ghost (click here for info)
Sounds like: The Avett Brothers grown-up.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

June 21
Kan Wakan, KCRW DJ Marion Hodges (click here for info)
Sounds like: LA's most buzzed-about indie-rock band, 'cause they are.
Location: One Colorado, Pasadena
Amenities: Bar, limited seats, free.

June 21
Jungle Fire & Batala Los Angeles (click here for info)
Sounds like: Fela Kuti.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

June 21
Sergio Mendoza y La Orkesta (click here for info)
Sounds like: Musica Latina!
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

June 21
Kuenta i Tambú (click here for info)
Sounds like: M.I.A., minus the annoying horn-things.
Location: The Getty Center
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, art, free (with $10 parking).

June 22
Lao Tizer (click here for info)
Sounds like: "Ninety-four seven, the waaaaave".
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs.

June 22
10,000 Maniacs (click here for info)
Sounds like: 9,999 maniacs (Natalie Merchant is not in the band)
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

June 22
Funky Punks (click here for info)
Sounds like: Uh, stuff for kids?
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets.

June 22
Summer SOULStice (click here for info)
Sounds like: Main St Santa Monica's yearly tribute-and-cover-band-mostly fest
Location: All over Main St
Amenities: Varies by venus

June 22
Perla Batalla (click here for info)
Sounds like: Spanish and English classics
Location: UCLA Art Council Amphitheater
Amenities: BYOPicnic

June 25
Funky Punks (click here for info)
Sounds like: Uh, stuff for kids?
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

June 25
Subsuelo (click here for info)
Sounds like: East LA DJ-meets-mariachi.
Location: Wells Fargo Center Plaza
Amenities: BYOPicnic, free.

June 26
Janiva Magness (click here for info)
Sounds like: Bonnie Raitt.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

June 26
Very be Careful (click here for info)
Sounds like: Cumbia, cumbia, cumbia!
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets.

June 26
Chuck Wansley After Hours (click here for info)
Sounds like: Man, with a name like that, does it matter?
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food.

June 27
Merle Jagger (click here for info)
Sounds like: Old '97s.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

June 27
Playing for Change (click here for info)
Sounds like: The good kind of world music.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

June 27
The Tamlins and Arise Roots (click here for info)
Sounds like: Ol' school reggae.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

June 27
Sara Gazarek (click here for info)
Sounds like: "One of the best singers in Jazz" -- Pittsburgh Tribune.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

June 28
Pistolera (click here for info)
Sounds like: What you might hear at your punk-rock cousin's friend's quinceanera.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs.

June 28
daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra (click here for info)
Sounds like: An orchestra with rappers. Totally impressive.
Location: California Plaza
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, chairs.

June 28
Playing for Change (click here for info)
Sounds like: The good kind of world music.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets.

June 28
The Allah-Las (click here for info)
Sounds like: Summer surf jams
Location: The Promenade, Long Beach
Amenities: Vendors, food

June 29
Kenny Burell Big Band (click here for info)
Sounds like: Wes Montgomery.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs.

June 29
Ticket To Ride (click here for info)
Sounds like: The Beatles, hopefully
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

June 29
Moona Luna (click here for info)
sounds like: Pistolera, but they also sing in English.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 2
Rhythm Child (click here for info)
Sounds like: Reggae for kids!
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena 
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 3
The Duhks (click here for info)
Sounds like: Mumford and Sons, but, like, legit-er.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 3
Peaking Lights and Pharoahs (click here for info)
Sounds like: Something you'd definitely find on Wayne Coyne's iPod.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 3
Ron Kobayashi Trio w/ Andrea Miller (click here for info)
Sounds like: The jazz piano player your Dad never was.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food.

July 4
Decades (click here for info)
Sounds like: Cover band covering, uh, decades of music
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: Fireworks, BYOPicnic

July 4
Night Train Music Club (click here for info)
Sounds like: Mellower than their name would suggest.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs.

July 4
Rickey Woodard Sextet (click here for info)
Sounds like: Five dudes, getting down with Rickey.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase.

July 5
Vaud & the Villains (click here for info)
Sounds like: Someone took lotsa hallucinogens, then went to a carnival.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs.

July 6
Billy Mitchell & Friends (click here for info)
Sounds like: Jazz. This time with horns.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 6
The Party Animals (click here for info)
Sounds like: Rock for kids.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 9
Greaseland (click here for info)
Sounds like: A mystery -- no links online!
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: lunchtime show; farmer's market

July 9
The Party Animals (click here for info)
Sounds like: Rock for kids.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 9
Ethio Cali (click here for info)
Sounds like: Hyper-dynamic world awesome.
Location: Wells Fargo Center Plaza
Amenities: BYOPicnic, free.

July 9
Faustino Diaz Mendez & Banda Maquenos (click here for info)
Location: West LA Civic Center
Amenities: BYOPicnic, free.

July 9
Magic Man and Big Data (click here for info)
Location: The Grove
Amenities: Food, shopping, fun!

July 10
Cecilia Noël (click here for info)
Sounds like: A cuban singer who sometimes covers '80s rock hits.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 10
The Do-Over with De Lux and KCRW DJ Mathieu Schreyer (click here for info)
Sounds like: Classixx.
Location: The Hammer Museum
Amenities: Bar, beer garden, late museum hours, free.

July 10
Cults w/ James Supercave (click here for info)
Sounds like Phantogram.
Location: Santa Monica Pier 
Amenities: BYOPicnic, beer garden, blankets, beach chairs, free.

July 10
Richard Thompson (click here for info)
Sounds like: A dude who's won awards for being a sick acoustic guitar player.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 10
Opera at the Shore (click here for info)
Sounds like: If you can't figure this one out...
Location: Burton Chase Park, Marina Del Rey
Amenities: Oceanside views, BYOpicnic.

July 10
California Feetwarmers (click here for info)
Sounds like: A band that would be playing right by the riverboat at Disneyland.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food

July 10
INXS-ive (click here for info)
Sounds like: INXS, hopefully
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOStuff

July 10
Danity Kane (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

July 11
Reasons Be (click here for info)
Sounds like: Coldplay, kinda.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

July 11
Fartbarf (click here for info)
Sounds like: The greatest band name of all time
Location: The Pike, Long Beach
Amenities: Beer garden & Food vendors

July 11
David Garza (click here for info)
Sounds like: Morning Becomes Eclectic.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 11
Spirit of Cesaria (click here for info)
Sounds like: A tribute to a legendary Portuguese chanteuse. 
Location: California Plaza
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, chairs, free.

July 11
CALArts Concert (click here for info)
Sounds like: A buncha art students, making noise.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 11
Grant Geissman & the Bop! Bang! Boom! Band (click here for info)
Sounds like: What a name, eh?
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free..

July 12
Carlos Nuñez (click here for info)
Sounds like: A dude who tours playing the bagpipe.
Location: Food tents, Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena 
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 12
KCRW DJs Jason Bentley and Liza Richardson (click here for info)
Sounds like: Two of your favorite local DJs, breaking it down.
Location: Chinatown Central Plaza 
Amenities: Food trucks, craft and vintage market, cooking demos, dance floor.

July 12
Adventures from Paradise (click here for info)
Sounds like: A 20-piece band playing an ode to one of hip-hop's most-sampled instrumentalists.
Location: California Plaza
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, chairs, free.

July 12
Whiskey Shivers (click here for info)
Sounds like: Bluegrass + Punk rock.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 12
Chicano Batman (click here for info)
Sounds like: Spanish-speaking psych-rock.
Location: The Getty Center  
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, art, free (with $10 parking).

July 12
The Orchestra (click here for info)
Sounds like: Basically Electric Light Orchestra, but with a name-change.
Location: Pershing Square 
Amenities: All of downtown's food; easy metro access.

July 13
Ring Of Fire (click here for info)
Sounds like: Johnny Cash. Hopefully.
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

July 13
Dr. Bobby Rodriguez (click here for info)
Sounds like: A super, super-lauded trumpeteer.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs.

July 13
Sunday Sessions: Anton Tumas and other DJs (click here for info)
Sounds like: Downtown's newest park, breaking it down.
Location: Grand Park 
Amenities: Food trucks, cocktails, BYOPicnic.

July 13
Rhythm Child (click here for info)
Sounds like: Reggae for kids.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park 
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets.

July 13
Salsa Caliente (click here for info)
Sounds like: Hot salsa!
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOStuff, Mexican vendors

July 13
West Los Angeles Children’s Choir (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

July 16
Princess & Pirate (click here for info)
Sounds like: Kid sing-a-long.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena 
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 16
Chris Latzero (click here for info)
Sounds like: melody-laden classic rock
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: Lunch show; farmer's market

July 16
Flame Singer with Olga the belly dancer (click here for info)
Location: West LA Civic Center
Amenities: BYOPicnic, free.

July 17
Kamasi Washington, Teebs Band (click here for info)
Sounds like: John Coltrane.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 17
Community Music with Alex Ebert and KCRW DJ Liza Richardson (click here for info)
Sounds like: The lead singer of Edward Sharpe, being himself.
Location: The Hammer Museum 
Amenities: Bar, beer garden, late museum hours, free.
 
July 17
Aeromyth (click here for info)
Sounds like: Aerosmith, hopefully
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOStuff

July 17
Yuna w/ King, KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez (click here for info)
Sounds like: A killer voice from Malaysia.
Location: Santa Monica Pier 
Amenities: BYOPicnic, beer garden, blankets, beach chairs, free.

July 17
Louden Wainwright III (click here for info)
Sounds like: Louden Wainwright II, but younger.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 17
The Jazz Mikan Trio (click here for info)
Sounds like: Piano jazz, yo.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market 
Amenities: Food, food, and more food.

July 17
Megan Nicole (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

July 18
Orquesta Charangoa (click here for info)
Sounds like: Semi-traditional spanish songs.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market 
Amenities: Food, food, and more food.

July 18
Johnny Tillotsen, Bryan Hyland (click here for info)
Sounds like: A dude who had some massive hits, right before The Beatles.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena 
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 18
Chop and Quench, The Fela! Band Paradise (click here for info)
Sounds like: African stuff you couldn't not dance to, no matter how hard you tried.
Location: California Plaza
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, chairs.

July 18
No Age (click here for info)
Sounds like: Really loud, really raw, really legit punk rock.
Location: The Getty Center
Amenities: Cash bar, food tents.

July 18
Jonathan Wilson (click here for info)
Sounds like: The Topanga Canyon, circa 1975
Location: FigAt7Th
Amenities: All the vendors at FigAt7th

July 18
Buyepongo (click here for info)
Sounds like: Wu-Tang influenced world music. Seriously.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 18
Henry “Skipper” Franklin Quintet (click here for info)
Sounds like: More jazz to put your cool-cat shades on for.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

July 19
Gregg Allman (click here for info)
Sounds like: The Allman Brothers Band.
Location: Century Park
Amenities: Beer garden, food for sale, free admission to the Annenberg Space For Photography.

July 19
Jimmy LaFave (click here for info)
Sounds like: A guy who should be on the cover of American Songwriter.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 19
Yuna (click here for info)
Sounds like: The next Sia
Location: Burton Chase Park, Marina Del Rey
Amenities: Oceanside views, BYOpicnic.

July 19
Moshav (click here for info)
Sounds like: One of the biggest bands out of Jerusalem. Seriously.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 19
Dead Sara and Tonic (click here for info)
Sounds like: Nirvana fronted by a woman and... uh... Tonic.
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: All of downtown's food, easy access to metro.

July 20
Open Hands (click here for info)
Sounds like: South African-influenced Jazz.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena 
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 20
Con Gangas (click here for info)
Sounds like: Salsa!
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOStuff; Mexican vendors

July 20
The Music of Abba -- Arrival From Sweden (click here for info)
Sounds like: The music of Abba. Duh.
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

July 20
Youth Talent Night (click here for info)
Sounds like: Your worst nightmare, unless you're young and talented.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 20
Bola da Vez and Samba N’ Motion (click here for info)
Sounds like: Samba! Samba!
Location: Fowler Museum's UCLA Art Council Amphitheater
Amenities: BYOPicnic

July 20
The Mariachi Divas (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

July 23
Kiddle Karoo (click here for info)
Sounds like: Music kids like.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 23
Jazzedelics (click here for info)
Sounds like: 60's hits through a jazz scope
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: lunchtime show; farmer's market

July 23
Grupo Los Dreamers (click here for info)
Sounds like: A grammy award winner leading a Latin jazz band.
Location: Wells Fargo Center Plaza
Amenities: BYOPicnic.

July 23
Rich Sheldon Band; Black Crystal Wolf Kids (click here for info)
Location: West LA Civic Center
Amenities: BYOPicnic, free.

July 23
Cassadee Pope (click here for info)
Location: The Grove
Amenities: Food, shopping, fun!

July 24
Richard Benard’s Oy! Stars (click here for info)
Sounds like: "California's greatest Klezmer band!" So, yeah, that.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 24
Afro Funke with Rocky Dawuni and KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole & DJ Glenn Red (click here for info)
Sounds like: Late night on KCRW.
Location: The Hammer Museum 
Amenities: Bar, beer garden, late museum hours, free.

July 24
Cayucas, PAPA (click here for info)
Sounds like: Something your way-cooler friend is definitely going to play on his way to the beach.
Location: Santa Monica Pier
Amenities: BYOPicnic, beer garden, blankets, beach chairs, free.

July 24
William Hagen (click here for info)
Sounds like: Classical music
Location: Burton Chase Park, Marina Del Rey
Amenities: Oceanside views, BYOPicnic.

July 24
EarthRise SoundSystem (click here for info)
Sounds like: Morning becoming TOO eclectic.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park 
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 24
Noura Mint Seymali (click here for info)
Sounds like: Something The Beatles would have been influenced by during their drug days.
Location: Skirball Cultural Center 
Amenities: Food cart, café, seats, free.

July 24
Mighty Cash Cats (click here for info)
Sounds like: Johnny Cash, hopefully
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOStuff

July 24
Jennifer York Quartet (click here for info)
Sounds like: KTLA's traffic reporter's band! Seriously.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

July 24
Jana Kramer (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

July 25
The Four Fabs (click here for info)
Sounds like: Dudes covering The Beatles. Because that's what it is.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

July 25
David Lindley (click here for info)
Sounds like: A dude who spent a ton of time with Warren Zevon.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 25
The Internet (click here for info)
Sounds like: Odd Future's most approachable cousin
Location: FigAt7th
Amenities: All of the FigAt7th vendors

July 25
Nina Diaz, Elsten Torres (click here for info)
Sounds like: The next PJ Harvey.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park 
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 25
Sunnie Paxson Trio with Cynthia Calhoun (click here for info)
Sounds like: More skeetillly-bop-bop jazziness.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

July 26
The Four Preps (click here for info)
Sounds like: A band your Dad would know, if you have kind of an older Dad.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 26
Radiotron (click here for info)
Sounds like: Old school hip-hop, yo!
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 26
Caught a Ghost (click here for info)
Sounds like: Fitz and the Tantrums' younger brother.
Location: The Getty Center
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, art, free (with $10 parking).

July 26
When In Rome, Information Society, Missing Persons (click here for info)
Sounds like: Your Dad's last year of college.
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: All of Downtown's food; easy access to Metro.

July 26
Shelby Lynne, Jamestown Revival (click here for info)
Sounds like: That country-ish woman you've seen on every awards show ever, and an up-and-coming roots-rock band
Location: Century Park
Amenities: Beer garden, food for sale, free admission to the Annenberg Space For Photography.

July 27
The Long Run (click here for info)
Sounds like: The Eagles, hopefully.
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

July 27
Kiddle Karoo (click here for info)
Sounds like: Stuff for kids.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park, DTLA 
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 27
Sitarason (click here for info)
Sounds like: Cuba meets Africa
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOstuff

July 27
Gospel Night (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

July 29
Pete Escovedo (click here for info)
Sounds like: A salsa pioneer. Habanero?
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena 
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 30
Steve Songs (click here for info)
Sounds like: Songs for kids!
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena 
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 30
Crowd Theory (click here for info)
Sounds like: Covers of everything from Neil Diamond to the Lumineers
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: Lunchtime show; farmer's market

July 30
The Icy Hot Club; Hot Club of LA (click here for info)
Location: West LA Civic Center
Amenities: BYOPicnic, free.

July 30
Andy Grammer; Tyrone Wells (click here for info)
Location: The Grove
Amenities: Food, shopping, fun!

July 31
Upstream (click here for info)
Sounds like: Happy, happy ska-ish fun times.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

July 31
DEEP with DJ Marques Wyatt, DJ Doc Martin and KCRW DJ Raul Campos (click here for info)
Sounds like: A dance party, for sure.
Location: The Hammer Museum 
Amenities: Bar, beer garden, late museum hours, free.

July 31
Omar Souleyman and KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd (click here for info)
Sounds like: Middle Eastern grooves and some soul DJ stuff, too.
Location: Santa Monica Pier 
Amenities: BYOPicnic, beer garden, blankets, beach chairs, free.

July 31
Pyromania (click here for info)
Sounds like: Def Leppard, hopefully 
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOStuff

July 31
Upground (click here for info)
Sounds like: Ska! Ska! Ska!
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park 
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

July 31
Conjunto Chappotín y sus Estrellas (click here for info)
Sounds like: Cuba!
Location: Skirball Cultural Center
Amenities: Free with spectacular sunsets.

July 31
Bill Watrous w/ Rob Stoneback (click here for info)
Sounds like: Trombone, shorty (but not Trombone Shorty).
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market 
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

July 31
Project 46 (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

August 1
Dustbowl Revival (click here for info)
Sounds like: A barn party you definitely want to be at.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, and it’s free!

August 1
Las Cafeteras (click here for info)
Sounds like: "La's best Latin-Alternative band"
Location: FigAt7th
Amenities: All the FigAt7Th Venues

August 1
Luz Roja de San Marcos and Sonora Santanera (click here for info)
Sounds like: Fiesta! Fiesta!
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 1
John Daversa Small Band, Henry “Skipper” Franklin Quintet (click here for info)
Sounds like: Be-boppy jazz.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

August 1
Inca (click here for info)
Sounds like: Kinda unclear, but does it really matter when you're right by the Gumbo Pot?
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

August 1
Lest Triplettes De Belleville (click here for info)
Location: California Plaza
Amenities: Free!

August 2
Wynonna and the Big Noise (click here for info)
Sounds like: Classic; classic country.
Location: Century Park
Amenities: Beer Garden, food for sale, free admission to the Annenberg Space For Photography.

August 2
Laith Al-Saadi (click here for info)
Sounds like: A dude who looks like Rick Rubin fronting the Black Keys. Whoa.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 2
Blue Oyster Cult (click here for info)
Sounds like: MORE COWBELL
Location: Burton Chase Park, Marina Del Rey
Amenities: Oceanside views, BYOPicnic.

August 2
People Get Ready – Soundtrack of the Civil Rights Movement (click here for info)
Sounds like: A ton of great bands covering great songs from MLK's era.
Location: California Plaza
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, chairs, free.

August 2
Benny y sus Tropicales and Chavos de la Cumbia (click here for info)
Sounds like: Cumbia fiesta!
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 2
Survivor (click here for info)
Sounds like: DUDE THEY WROTE "EYE OF THE TIGER"!
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: All of Downtown's food; easy Metro access.

August 3
Scott Healy (click here for info)
Sounds like: The Grammy-winning keyboardist for Conan's band. Because that's who it is.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 3
Hollywood U2 (click here for info)
Sounds like: U2. Hopefully.
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

August 3
José-Luis Orozco & Friends (click here for info)
Sounds like: Spanish music for kids.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 3
AC Jazz Project (click here for info)
Sounds like: Afro-cuban jazz, we project
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOStuff

August 3
School of Rock (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

August 6
Star 80's (click here for info)
Sounds like: 80s covers
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: Lunchtime show; Farmer's market

August 6
La Sirena & Orchestra Mar de Ashe (click here for info)
Location: West LA Civic Center
Amenities: BYOPicnic, free.

August 6
Tony Orlando (click here for info)
Location: The Grove
Amenities: Food, shopping, fun!

August 7
Echocell (click here for info)
Sounds like: The Sneaker Pimps, but, y'know, newer.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 7
Jagwar Ma and KCRW DJ Jason Bentley (click here for info)
Sounds like: Australia's buzziest Coachella dance-rock band. Because they are.
Location: Santa Monica Pier
Amenities: BYOPicnic, beer garden, blankets, beach chairs, free.

August 7
Yana Reznick (click here for info)
Sounds like: Classical music
Location: Burton Chase Park, Marina Del Rey
Amenities: Oceanside views, BYOPicnic.

August 7
Myron & E. and Wondem Band (click here for info)
Sounds like: Mayer Hawthorne. Oh, yeah.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 7
Conjunto Oye! (click here for info)
Sounds like: Salsa! SALSA!
Location: The Autry National Center, Griffith Park
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, art, salsa lessons.

August 7
Red Not Chili Peppers (click here for info)
Sounds like: The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Hopefully.
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOStuff

August 7
The Haden Triplets (click here for info)
Sounds like: Oh Sisters, where art thou?
Location: Skirball Cultural Center
Amenities: Food cart, café, seats, free.

August 7
Sydney Weisman & The Wayne Peet Trio (click here for info)
Sounds like: High-energy Jazz.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

August 7
Heffron Drive (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

August 8
Blue Hawaiians (click here for info)
Sounds like: The world's best tiki bar.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

August 8
Ceci Bastida (click here for info)
Sounds like: A Spanish-speaking Nelly Furtado.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 8
Gardens and Villa (click here for info)
Sounds like: Santa Barbara's finest flute-driven indie rockers
Location: FigAt7th
Amenities: All the FigAt7th Vendors

August 8
Los Dos Marks – DJ Nu-Mark & Mark de Clive-Lowe (click here for info)
Sounds like: The DJ from Jurassic 5 doing... something. Doesn't matter. He rules.
Location: California Plaza
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, chairs, free.

August 8
Mikael Jorgensen (click here for info)
Sounds like: The guy from Wilco doing... something. Doesn't matter. They rule.
Location: The Getty Center
Amenities: Cash bar, food tents, free (parking $10).

August 8
KPOP Night: Mike B. (click here for info)
Sounds like: Gangnam Style!
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 8
Kamasi Washington and the Next Step (click here for info)
Sounds like: "Ninety-four seven, the waaaaaave".
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

August 9
Mariachi Divas (click here for info)
Sounds like: Uh, divas who play mariachi?
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 9
KCRW DJs Raul Campos and Anthony Valadez (click here for info)
Sounds like: Two of your favorite KCRW DJs, breaking it down.
Location: Chinatown Central Plaza
Amenities: Food trucks, craft and vintage market, cooking demos, dance floor, free.

August 9
Boca de Rio (click here for info)
Sounds like: What you'd imagine a Brazilian vacation sounds like.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 9
Stan Ridgway, The English Beat (click here for info)
Sounds like: The dude who wrote "Mexican Radio" and the group behind "Mirror in the Bathroom".
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: All of Downtown's food; easy access to Metro.

August 10
Hot Club of Detroit (click here for info)
Sounds like: Django Reinhart.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 10
Lucky Diaz & The Family Jam Band (click here for info)
Sounds like: Hip, kid-friendly Spanish music.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park 
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 10
Queen Nation (click here for info)
Sounds like: Queen. Hopefully.
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

August 10
Sunday Sessions: Benjamin Beck and other DJs (click here for info)
Sounds like: Downtown's newest park, getting down.
Location: Grand Park
Amenities: Food trucks, cocktails, BYOPicnic, free.

August 10
Sitarason (click here for info)
Sounds like: Cuba meets Africa
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOStuff

August 10
Descarga (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

August 13
Shaky Pete and the Faultline (click here for info)
Sounds like: blues-rock goodness
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: Lunchtime show; farmer's market

August 13
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band (click here for info)
Sounds like: Hip, kid-friendly Spanish music.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 13
Terraplanes; Lucky Lloyd & The Blues Shockers (click here for info)
Location: West LA Civic Center
Amenities: BYOPicnic, free.

August 14
Dwight Trible Ensemble, SK Kakraba (click here for info)
Sounds like: Worldly world music.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 14
La Santa Cecilia w/ Sergio Mendoza Y La Orkestra, KCRW DJ Raul Campos (click here for info)
Sounds like: The soundtrack in a movie when they establish a character is in Mexico, but like, REALLY in Mexico.
Location: Santa Monica Pier
Amenities: BYOPicnic, beer garden, blankets, beach chairs, free.

August 14
Born Jovi (click here for info)
Sounds like: Bon Jovi. Hopefully.
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOstuff

August 14
Metalachi (click here for info)
Sounds like: The world's first heavy metal mariachi tribute band.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 14
Flaco Jiménez and Max Baca & Los Texmaniacs (click here for info)
Sounds like: The best accordion player who's not Weird Al.
Location: Skirball Cultural Center
Amenities: Food cart, café, seats, free.

August 14
John Daversa Small Band w/ Katisse (click here for info)
Sounds like: High-energy jazz.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

August 14
EC Twins (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

August 15
Susie Hansen Latin Band (click here for info)
Sounds like: Uh, a Latin band, for sure.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

August 15
Blame Sally (click here for info)
Sounds like: The Indigo Women.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 15
Master Blaster Sound System, Niña Dioz (click here for info)
Sounds like: A DJ-and-guitar-and-Spanish vocal dance party.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 15
Fool's Gold (click here for info)
Sounds like: Spaceland-approved world-music. Seriously.
Location: FigAt7Th
Amenities: All the FigAt7th vendors

August 15
Katisse (click here for info)
Sounds like: Flute + beats. Seriously.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

August 15
Joe Driscoll & Sekou; Vikesh Kapor (click here for info)
Location: California Plaza
Amenities: Free!

August 16
Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (click here for info)
Sounds like: Afro-Cuban butt-shaking.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 16
Beatles Retrospective with the Omega String Quartet (click here for info)
Sounds like: The Beatles, retrospectively, with strings.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 16
Roberta Flack (click here for info)
Sounds like: Strummin' her pain with her fingers.
Location: Burton Chase Park, Marina Del Rey
Amenities: Oceanside views, BYOpicnic.

August 16
Dread Zeppelin, The Original Wailers (click here for info)
Sounds like: Led Zeppelin reggae covers and Bob Marley kinda-covers.
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: All of downtown's food; easy access to Metro.

August 16
Miner; Eagle Rock Gospel Singers (click here for info)
Location: California Plaza
Amenities: Free!

August 17
Richard Smith (click here for info)
Sounds like: Either my AYSO Soccer coach, or a ridiculously talented guitarist.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 17
Poncho Sanchez (click here for info)
Sounds like: Dude, PONCHO SANCHEZ? Jazz-latin drummer? Multiple grammy winner? No? Harrumph!!!
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

August 17
Silk Road II (click here for info)
Sounds like: Korean kids, batting at some drums.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 17
Son Cache (click here for info)
Sounds like: Salsa, merengue, cha-cha-cha
Location: Pershing Square
Amenities: BYOStuff

August 17
DAFRA Drum (click here for info)
Sounds like: West African drumming
Location: Fowler Museum's UCLA Art Council Amphitheater
Amenities: Family mask-making 

August 17
USC Thornton School of Music (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

August 20
Birdies’ Playhouse (click here for info)
Sounds like: "Kids music with a Latin twist".
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 20
Psych! The Unexpected Big Band (click here for info)
Location: West LA Civic Center
Amenities: BYOPicnic, free.

August 21
The Zombies w/ Mystic Braves, KCRW DJ Dan Wilcox (click here for info)
Sounds like: The coolest, most influential psych-rock band ever.
Location: Santa Monica Pier
Amenities: BYOPicnic, beer garden, blankets, beach chairs, free.

August 21
Cow Bop (click here for info)
Sounds like: Kinda corny-in-an-amazing-way hee-haw music.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

August 21
Omega String Quartet (click here for info)
Sounds like: Classic rock played by an orchestra.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 21
Cambalache (click here for info)
Sounds like: Traditional Mexican acoustic Jarocho. You either know what that is or probably are not interested in this show.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 21
Bernadette Peters (click here for info)
Sounds like: Broadway, baby!
Location: Burton Chase park, Marina Dey Rey
Amenities: Oceanside views, BYOpicnic.

August 21
Yiddish Tango Club (click here for info)
Sounds like: Man, what a great name. It's all there.
Location: Skirball Cultural Center 
Amenities: Food cart, café, seats, free.

August 21
Nadia Ali (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

August 22
Dorian Holley World Beat Soul (click here for info)
Sounds like: Something you'd hear at Starbucks at 8:50am.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food, and more food, and free.

August 22
Brothers Joscephus & The Love Revolution (click here for info)
Sounds like: The streets of New Orleans.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 22
The Belle Brigade (click here for info)
Sounds like: Brother-sister indie-rock duo who're KROQ-approved
Location: FigAt7th
Amenities: All the FigAt7th vendors

August 22
Young Dubliners (click here for info)
Sounds like: Riverdance.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 22
Phil Ranelin Sextet (click here for info)
Sounds like: Some funky, funky jazz.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

August 23
John Fullbright (click here for info)
Sounds like: Jason Isbell.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena
Amenities: Food tents, BYOPicnic, blankets, lawn chairs, it’s free!

August 23
Rocky Dawuni (click here for info)
Sounds like: Some heady, heady reggae.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 23
BADBADNOTGOOD (click here for info)
Sounds like: Actually really, really good hip-hop and jazz-influenced songs.
Location: The Getty Center
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, art, free (with $10 parking).

August 24
The Al McKay Allstars (click here for info)
Sounds like: Well, they're playing all Earth Wind and Fire. So Earth Wind and Fire. Hopefully.
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

August 24
Birdie’s Playhouse (click here for info)
Sounds like: "Kids music with a Latin twist".
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 24
Descarga (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

August 27
LA Love Band (click here for info)
Location: West LA Civic Center
Amenities: BYOPicnic, free.

August 28
Lee “Scratch” Perry w/ Mexico 68, KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole (click here for info)
Sounds like: The best reggae dude who never got his due, ever.
Location: Santa Monica Pier
Amenities: BYOPicnic, beer garden, blankets, beach chairs, free.

August 28
La Resistencia (click here for info)
Sounds like: Viva Los Voodoo Glow Skulls!
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 28
Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys (click here for info)
Sounds like: The swampiest part of New Orleans
Location: Skirball Cultural Center
Amenities: Food cart, café, seats, free.

August 28
Don Peake Jazz Quartet w/ Scarlet Rivera (click here for info)
Sounds like: The swampiest part of Louisiana.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food and more food, and free.

August 28
Far East Movement (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!

August 29
Katia Morales Brazilian Sounds (click here for info)
Sounds like: Uh, Brazilian sounds. Duh.
Location: The Original Farmer’s Market
Amenities: Food, food and more food, and free.

August 29
Quetzal (click here for info)
Sounds like: Coachella-approved Latin rock.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 29
Janis Mann (click here for info)
Sounds like: "Ninety four seven, the waaaaaave!"
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

August 30
Rhythm and Joy Festival (click here for info)
Sounds like: A ton of very happy people playing percussion.
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic

August 30
Pacific Mambo Orchestra (click here for info)
Sounds like: Mambo mambo!
Location: Burton Chase Park, Marina Del Rey
Amenities: Oceanside views, BYOPicnic.

August 30
La Santa Cecilia (click here for info)
Sounds like: Joyful Latin dance music.
Location: Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, free.

August 31
Descarga (click here for info)
Location: Universal CityWalk
Amenities: Free!
 

September 5
DakhaBrakha (click here for info)
Sounds like: Ukranians in funny hats making pretty beautiful music.
Location: California Plaza, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, chairs, free.

September 5
Ernie Andrews (click here for info)
Sounds like: Louie Armstrong. But alive.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

September 6
Yuna (click here for info)
Sounds like: The next Sia.
Location: California Plaza, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, chairs, free.

September 6
Buskerfest (click here for info)
Sounds like: Lineup TBA, but it's always great local bands
Location: 4 stages in Long Beach
Amenities: Beer and food

September 11
Charles Bradley w/ King James and The Special Men (click here for info)
Sounds like: James Brown wrote some new songs. Yeah!
Location: Santa Monica Pier 
Amenities: BYOPicnic, beer garden, blankets, beach chairs, free.

September 12
Dale Fielder Quartet (click here for info)
Sounds like: Oh, it's time for sax, baby.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

September 13
Kan Wakan (click here for info)
Sounds like: One of LA's most-hyped new indie bands. Because they are.
Location: The Getty Center 
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, art, free (with $10 parking).

September 14
Sunday Sessions: Idiot Savant and other DJs (click here for info)
Sounds like: Downtown's newest park, getting down.
Location: Grand Park
Amenities: Food trucks, cocktails, BYOPicnic, free.

September 19
Angel City Jazz Festival w/ Roberto Miranda Band (click here for info)
Sounds like: It's a jazz festival. Figure that out yourself.
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

September 26
Kathleen Grace (click here for info)
Sounds like: "Ninety four seven, the waaaaaave!"
Location: LACMA
Amenities: Food and alcohol for purchase, free.

Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's senior city editor and Danny Jensen is a Thrillist LA contributor and both of them are exhausted after putting this together. Applaud them on Twitter here and here.

