How Festival Supreme, LA's Comedy and Music Extravaganza, Came to Be

In terms of sales, the event was a big success, selling out with approximately 8,000 people attending. But issues were apparent before fans even entered the festival. “We thought one of the biggest problems would be parking,” Ceazan-Fleischli says, “but that wasn’t a problem. It’s annoying to park down there, but I think everybody knows that already. But getting into the festival was an issue. The lines seemed outrageous.” The queue stretched beyond the base of the pier, and served as a preview for the environment fans were about to spend several hours in.

Tenacious D and their camp are still proud of that first year, to the point where Gass and Black aren’t quite anticipating discussing the hiccups that occurred. And they are right, in a sense. There were some amazing performances and some special moments that first year of Festival Supreme that shouldn’t go overlooked. The Lonely Island came out as a surprise guest during Tenacious D’s closing set, Eric Idle played with his own name by bringing out Billy Idol during his appearance, and David Cross and Bob Odenkirk’s revival of Mr. Show would end up as a preview for a full-fledged reunion for their eventual Netflix reboot. But The D are also realistic and know that certain aspects of the fest just didn’t work on the Santa Monica Pier.