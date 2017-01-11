'South Park': The Interactive Museum Is Now Open in Beverly Hills

You know all those times you've been sitting in a hazy room, watching South Park, laughing your ass off, thinking, "Man, it'd be awesome to hang with Cartman/meet Mr. Hankey/shake hands with Satan?" Well, now you can (I mean, sorta): there's a massive South Park exhibit in honor of the show's 20th season that just launched at the Paley Center for Media, is totally free, will be there until September 25th, and is mostly comprised of massive 2D and 3D setups that allow you to immerse yourself into the South Park world (and post it on social media, obviously).

The exhibit debuted at Comic-Con in San Diego, and organizers worked with the show's creators to choose some of the most iconic scenes from the show -- and either left space for a person to become a part of it or inserted characters that can be picked up and moved to allow space for you/your friends/Chef to get into the scenes, including: