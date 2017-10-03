Lifestyle

Want to win an all-expenses paid trip to an island paradise?

Published On 04/18/2014
Catalina

Because they're awesome, the peeps at the matchmaking site Three Day Rule are giving away two pairs of free trips for Thrillist readers (one for two single dude-friends, and one for two single lady-friends) to Catalina, the island paradise that's just a short boat ride from LA.

The trip is May 3-4th and is all-expenses-paid (minus drinks at a karaoke bar one night), and includes your boat to the island from Long Beach (!), your hotel (!!), all meals (!!!), zip-lining (!!!!), and water sports... which thankfully gets a (!!!!!!) and not a (????).

So, how do you get in on this? Just register on their website, ignore the part about cost, and say you heard about it on Thrillist. In a week, they'll pick a winner, and you'll be all like, "WATER SPORTS(!!!!!!)".

