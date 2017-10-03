From the 405 to TMZ: 9 LA-centric Halloween costumes

Because you're already gonna see, like, 40,000 fox costumes, all of which only say "I'm not really creative at all", check out these nine eminently executable local Halloween costumes that'll actually make people who see you say "wa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-POW".
Traffic On The 405 What you'll need: A t-shirt and hat from the Venice boardwalk, plus a bunch of Hot Wheels & double-sided tape How to execute: Just whine allllll night while walking around crazy-slowly. Extra points if you bring a boom box and blast bass-heavy music
The Accidentes Guy What you'll need: A cheap suit and tie, a faux bushy moustache, and an enormous smile How to execute: Do your best to stand behind any buses you see, otherwise people might think you're Ron Burgundy
Dennis Woodruff What you'll need: Your old high school/ middle school/ elementary school trophies, and any other medals you won just for participating in childhood How to execute: Glue all of said awards to yourself and walk around all night handing out terrible DVDs
Howard Mordoh, aka That Old Dancing Guy From All The Hollywood Bowl Concerts What you'll need: Gray hairspray, gray beard, a tie-dye shirt, and a borderline-dangerous supply of 5-hour Energy How to execute: Never stop nodding your head in time with the music. Occasionally twirl and snap at the same time. Take photos with literally everyone you meet
Harry Perry, aka That Dude Who Plays Guitar While Rollerskating In Venice What you'll need: Roller skates, guitar, mini-amp, dreadlock hat How to execute: Play the same lick over and over. Ask every person you see for a tip
Angelyne What you'll need: Pink. Lots of it. And a blonde wig. And insane amounts of makeup. How to execute: Make sure said makeup is caked on to beyond-comical degrees. Fall down occasionally. Also, if you don't have enormous breasts, add those to the "what you'll need" pile.
Good Foot/ Bad Foot Silverlake Sign
What you'll need: Two foot costumes, crutches, and bandages
How to execute: Never leave each other's side, and make sure the bad foot looks pissed at all times... which they will be, since they'll be stuck carrying crutches while wearing a foot costume.
420 Doctor
What you'll need: Fake-looking scrubs, prescription pad, green tape to make a cross on the scrubs, and "medicine"
How to execute: Ask everyone at the party why they're anxious. Nod, and then -- no matter what they say -- write them a prescription and tell them not to share with anyone else.
TMZ "Reporter"
What you'll need: An iPhone, a camera, and chutzpah
How to execute: Anytime someone sits down, take a picture of their crotch, then shoot iPhone video of their response to the question, "how do you feel about twerking?" Try to get them to swear at you.