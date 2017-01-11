Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar, LCD, Grace Jones, and Tame Impala to Headline FYF 2016 (Full Lineup)

By Published On 03/29/2016 By Published On 03/29/2016
FYF Stage with crowd at night
Flickr/Justin Wise

Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, Tame Impala, and Grace Jones have been confirmed as headliners for this year's FYF Festival, taking place on August 27-28, once again at the Sports Arena complex in Exposition Park (though presumably not INSIDE the Sports Arena per previous years, as Bruce Springsteen's recent shows there were billed as the last-ever in the venue). True to form, the headliners represent a range of genres, with Tame Impala locking down rock fans, Lamar inarguably the most exciting hip-hop artist to emerge in the past five years, indie-tronica artists LCD Soundsystem continuing what looks like a triumphant comeback tour (they launch things full force at Coachella later this month), and OG diva Grace Jones delivering what's sure to be an over-the-top, bizarre set.

The entire bill's below, and also includes notables like the influential French ambient-pop band Air, emo progenitors Saves the Day playing their seminal album Stay What You Are, punk icons Shellac, and up-and-coming rapper Vince Staples. See you out there. 
 

2016 FYF Fest Lineup
FYF Fest

