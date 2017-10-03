Get condoms delivered and save the world at the same time

Lifestyle

On those nights where you know (or assume?) it's gonna happen but you don't wanna go all the way to CVS (it's so far away from you! Probably!), now you can call L. Condoms, a progressive LA condom company that'll deliver Jimmy hats to your door in an hour or less, for just $5. Not only do they make 'doms that supposedly feel better than the big brands, but they'll also donate one 'dom to a developing country for each one sold. That's right, you'll be contributing to someone else's safe sex hundreds of thousands of miles away, like the goddamn humanitarian you are.

