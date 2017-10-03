All of LA's actually-cool holiday and NYE events, in one calendar

Other than the turkey, and the ham, and the lights, and the tree, and the gifts, and the nog, and the brandy in the nog, and the candles, and the latkes, the holiday season is terrible. So bad in fact, that the only way you could possibly make it better is with a month's worth of parties, pub crawls, and New Year's Eve celebrations, all of which you'll find in this master calendar of holiday/NYE events.
Dec 8-Feb 22
So. Many. Skating. Rinks. Seriously, there are a ton of places to skate, and they're awesome for so many reasons: in Santa Monica, you can rent the rink for private parties; Pershing Square's got free bands; Disney's got a monster X-mas tree in the middle, Woodland Hills has a Coffee Club (!); and at LA Live you can skate outside while the Kings skate inside (plus they show the game on the massive screens facing the rink).
Multiple locations
Dec 8 Mon
Bob's Holiday Office Party Now in its 19th year (!), this holiday-themed comedy show's gotten killer reviews from the LA Times and LA Weekly for its ensemble-y laughs, which center around the cast of characters who all end up at a small-town insurance company party. But, like, a funny one.
Dec 11 Thu
Single in the City Ladies love ice skating. Ladies love singles mixers. This is an ice skating singles mixer. If you like ladies, go.
Pershing Square
Dec 11 Thu
Culver Arts District Holiday Crawl Drink free booze from Ludlows while also hitting food/drink/shopping specials all over CC.
All over Culver City
Dec 11 Thu
Anchor Brewing Christmas beer tap takeover The brew-dudes drop their Xmas ale and more in a full tap takeover at the Surly Goat. Mmmm... beer...
Dec 12 Fri
Saucey brings Frank Sinatra to you Order whiskey from this booze-delivery app today and they'll also send you a Sinatra impersonator. No really, they will.
Your house
Dec 13 Sat
Marina del Rey Boat Parade If you like Xmas lights on houses, you're gonna be BLOWN AWAY by Xmas lights on... boats! Seriously, this event is incredible, with prizes for best theme, best live band, best animation, and a bunch of other bests.
Marina del Rey
Dec 13 Sat
6th Annual SANTA Monica Pub Crawl Get boozed up for charity while dressed as a fat bearded man at basically the best SantaCon-ish event in SoCal? Yes plz.
All over SaMo
Dec 13 Sat
Renegade Craft Fair All your shopping in one place. Seriously. ALL YOUR SHOPPING IN ONE PLACE.
Grand Park
Dec 13 Sat
The Nutcracker Fun side game: make bets on who's going full-on Black Swan backstage; sneak backstage to find out who's going full-on Black Swan backstage.
The Dolby Theater, Royce Hall, and Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
Dec 18 Thu
Schmaltz Brewing Company Chanukah Beer drop Because the chosen people also choose, uh, drinking, the Jewish-themed brewery's dropping bomb beers on the Goat, including its Hanukkah, Chanukah Pass The Beer Dark Ale (that's the name!), and Jewbilation 18.
Dec 20 Sat
Yuletide Cinema presents: The Princess Bride Not only do you get to watch a screening of the best movie starring Andre The Giant ever, but you get to do it with CARY FRIKKING ELWES (aka Westley), who'll be there. Also: prizes for ugly sweaters, Christmas sausages from DogHaus, and booze. As you wish.
Palace Theater
Dec 25 Thu
Laugh Factory's Annual Free Christmas Day Feast Sunset's most famous (... or second most famous? Arguable.) comedy club literally gives food away all day to everyone from homeless people, to people who just don't like their families, to, uh, you. There's also a comedy show every two hours, with TBA comics (in the past, big names like Arsenio Hall and Kevin Nealon have shown up).
The Laugh Factory
Dec 31 Wed
Let's Party NYE Prince-influenced Coachella vets Blood Orange (and a premium open bar) headline this killer New Year's Eve event.
Park Plaza Hotel
Dec 31 Wed
Black & Gold Ball This classy party's got food from a Top Chef dude and tunes from Jason Bentley.
Viceroy
Dec 31 Wed
NYELA Grand Park makes a stab at being LA's Times Square, with this totally free event featuring DJs, bands, 3D light shows, and 50,000+ attendees.
Grand Park
Dec 31 Wed
Prohibition NYE If you're like "yo, where am I gonna wear my tux to this year", the answer is this '20s-themed party w/ period bands, burlesque dancers, and more.
Union Station
Dec 31 Wed
Pink Martini NYE has become a local tradition for the samba-influenced party band Pink Martini, who headline Disney along with The Von Trapps.
Pink Martini Disney Hall NYE has become a local tradition for the samba-influenced party band Pink Martini, who headline Disney along with The Von Trapps.