55 Totally Free Things to Do in LA

You can easily find plenty of fun ways to blow your hard-earned paycheck around LA, but the real skill is knowing how to make the most of the city without spending a red cent. And no, we're not talking about the "free stuff" section of Craigslist -- though you can find some pretty killer deals there (free dirt, anyone?). From concerts and beer to art classes and archery, here are our favorite free things to do in LA.
1. Go to a star party at Griffith Observatory
Sure, the views from the Observatory are just absurd during the day, but, once a month, you can take in some truly stellar (!) sights when amateur astronomers set up their telescopes for the curious public.
2. Hit the real Lebowski's house
OK, it actually belongs to oil tycoon Ed Doheny, but this 18-acre estate acts as the millionaire Jeffrey Lebowski's digs in the movie -- and offers a free, lovely garden tour.
3. Check out the dude behind Community's picks for up-and-coming talent
Irreverent TV writers Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab host a monthly free screening of short pilots from new directors at the Downtown Independent and there's always plenty of yuks.
4. Explore a haunted zoo
The LA Zoo was abandoned years ago, but the cages/holding pens/grounds remain spookily intact (all the more spooky during the Haunted Hayride).
5. Go for a bike ride up the LA River
The 7.4-mile stretch from Atwater up through the Glendale Narrows offers surprising amounts of greenery and wildlife as you ride along the river.
6. Grab a free ride to Catalina Island on your birthday
It'll make your great-ass trip there even great-ass-er -- and now when you take the free boat ride for your birthday, your friend can join with a free one-way ticket.
7. Get weird at First Fridays in Venice
Abbot Kinney's First Fridays events (on the first Friday of every month, duh) have plenty of galleries, occasional free swag, and lots of, uh, not-free food trucks.
8. Get super weird at the Downtown Art Walk
Every second Thursday of the month, join the massive crowds to explore Downtown's galleries and special exhibits (as well as street performers and overall craziness) for free.
9. Check out amazing art on the Mural Mile
LA was once considered the Mural Capital of the World, and this colorful stretch along Van Nuys Blvd in Pacoima is part of the resurgence worth checking out, especially to see Danny Trejo's likeness.
10. Check out the glass sculptures at Randyland in Echo Park
The super-spectacular glass sculptures in front of artist Randlett Lawrence's home in Echo Park? Mind-melters.
11. Visit an 1800s-era stone castle
After dropping out of Harvard in 1881, Charles Lummis walked from Cincinnati to LA, then he built this crazy home by hand in what is now Highland Park.
12. Art tours in the Metro
You may have heard that LA has a rail system, and you may have even ridden it to some badass bars. Well, now you can learn about all the cool artwork within many of the stops from a super-informative tour guide fo' free.
13. Get educated at The Great Wall of LA
Recently renovated, this vibrant half-mile mural along the Tujunga Wash drainage canal in the SFV depicts the history of LA from 20,000 BCE to 1984, after that you'll have to figure out what happened.
14. Check out some great comedy at UCB
If you can't afford the exorbitant $5 fee for the later shows, Sunday night's excellently named ASSSSCAT show is totally free, and typically features comedians you'll recognize from TV and film.
15. Or hit more great comedy at Improv at The Clubhouse
Hilarity abounds at this "indie" improv theater in Hollywood, which is also often free (or by donation).
16. Head to one of the free concerts at Amoeba
Dude, seriously, some big acts play these free gigs (Billy Idol!), along with some great up-and-comers.
17. View DTLA from City Hall's observation deck
Head to the 27th floor of City Hall to scope out 360-degree views of Downtown for free (as long as you don't count your tax dollars hard at work in the building below you).
18. Visit the most famous building in cinema
Duck into the Bradbury Building, one of the oldest commercial buildings in Central LA and the home of glass skylights, ornate iron railings, and elegant staircases that you may remember from Blade Runner, and, OK fine, 500 Days of Summer, too.
19. Take a guided tour of Olvera St
Meander through this Mexican-styled marketplace to learn the history of the "birthplace of LA" for free from the pros, and then spend your saved cash on caramel-filled churros at Mr Churro.
20. Get a workout by the Santa Monica Pier
Ditch that pricey gym membership and head to the beach by the pier for the massive swing/ring/rope adult playground where you can get a free workout/watch other people get a free workout.
21. Relax at the Peace Awareness Labyrinth and Gardens
While you likely won't find Bowie or Jim Henson puppets at this Labyrinth, you will find free admission to this super-super-super-chill hideaway in the heart of Mid-City.
22. Tour Disney Concert Hall
Because you've always wanted to know more about Frank Gehry's crazy-ass scheme for the concert hall. Self-guided and docent-led: both free.
23. Check out a one-of-a-kind view at Camera Obscura
Located in what is probably one of the coolest senior centers ever, this 113-year-old optic device gives you a 360-degree view of the building's surroundings using an Aristotle-era pinhole camera.
24. Explore the gardens of Lake Shrine Temple
Whether you're looking for spiritual enlightenment or just a quiet place to relax without spending a dime, this 10-acre retreat in the Palisades is your spot.
25. Check out some art at the Regen Projects
This massive gallery in the middle of Hollywood hooks you up with views of steadily rotating contemporary artwork, all for the low, low cost of nothing at all.
26. Get your sculpture garden on at UCLA
Stroll through five acres of manicured grounds to check out more than 70 sculptures from the 19th and 20th centuries, then take your date to one of the nearby UCLA-friendly bars.
27. Throw a bonfire at Dockweiler State Beach
Gather some free firewood on Craigslist and head to the only place in LA County where you can legally have a bonfire on the beach. Save more cash by parking on the street for free to avoid the parking lot fee.
28. Imagine what LA looked like before the ice age at the La Brea Tar Pits
Get prehistoric wandering around these gurgling pools of tar for $0, and check out the museum when admission is free on the first Tuesday of every month (except July and August) and every Tuesday in September.
29. Classily check out art stuff at Chinatown Art Nights
Roam the lantern-lit alleyways and courtyards while exploring more than 30 galleries at this free art walk that takes place four times a year (and also usually has some pretty bangin' bands).
30. Explore the Brewery Artwalk
Twice a year, more than 100 artists open up their studios for this free art walk in the former PBR brewery. There's a beer garden, and though it ain't free, it does serve more than PBR.
31. Check out all sorts of $0 events in Grand Park
The newest Downtown park presents an ongoing slate of free live music, dance performances, yoga classes, art classes, people-watching, and bright-pink chairs.
32. Go to an actually good open mic at Tuesday Night Project
Head to Little Tokyo every first and third Tuesday (spring through fall) for free, actually interesting performances from all sorts of local artists.
33. Do some downward-facing dog at Runyon Canyon
Sure, Runyon is totally overcrowded, but if you're looking to get your yoga on for free, there are three to five classes on the daily.
34. Play some games at Grand Central Market
Every Thursday night until 9pm, hit up Grand Central for free rounds of ping pong, cornhole, board games, and more. Plus, check the schedule for other free events throughout the month, including trivia, live music, and even some drag queen bingo.
35. Head to the beach and bike The Strand
Officially known as the Marvin Braude Bike Trail, this 22-mile stretch is perfect for a mellow cruise with a badass ocean view, especially after hitting some of the many beachside bars along the way.
36. Climb the Music Box steps
If you're feeling ambitious/idiotic/ambitiously idiotic, head to Silver Lake to climb the steep 133 stairs made famous by Laurel and Hardy. Just leave your piano at home.
37. Hang at the James Irvine Japanese Garden in Little Tokyo
This little hidden garden is prime midweek lunch date material, if you can swing such a thing.
38. Head to Mariachi Plaza to hear musicians auditioning for potential gigs.
Then go eat some sadly-not-free-but-still-insanely-delicious tacos.
39. Win a trivia night with Geeks Who Drink
Test your nerd power at these "multimedia" trivia nights at bars around town. You were probably going to buy drinks anyway, so might as well throw some free trivia in there too, right?
40. See a soon-to-be-famous band on Monday
Nearly every major Eastside venue -- The Satellite, The Echo, the Bootleg, and the Silverlake Lounge -- has a free residency show on Mondays, which many major bands (Grouplove! Cold War Kids! Local Natives!) have worked their chops up at.
41. Hike all over town
You're probably familiar with at least some of the many places to hike around this fair city, but in case you need some more inspiration, here are our picks for the best.
42. Catch tons of totally gratis concerts throughout the spring, summer, and fall
Pack a picnic and bring the crew to free shows at KCRW's Summer Nights, Grand Performances, and Twilight Concerts at the Santa Monica Pier.
43. Sneak into the Hollywood Bowl to hear the LA Philharmonic rehearse
OK, technically a lot of the morning rehearsals are open to the public, but it still feels sneaky to be at the Bowl when it's virtually empty. Call 323.850.2000 for the latest deets.
44. Soak up all the culture you can handle at LA's biggest museums
Many great LA museums are actually free year-round, including The Broad, the Getty Center and Villa, and the Hammer Museum. As a bonus, on certain days each month, you can scope out other museums for free, including LACMA, MOCA, and the Natural History Museum.
45. See how beer is made (and drink it too!) at Angel City Brewery
Head to this Arts District stalwart -- one of the first in the recent tidal wave of new LA breweries -- where you can go on a free behind-the-scenes tour that concludes with complimentary tastings at the end. You'll also find free comedy, bingo, and trivia there on most nights.
46. Play ping pong on a hidden rooftop oasis in the middle of West Hollywood
One of the neighborhood's best-kept secrets (until now) can be found on the rooftop of Restoration Hardware, where you'll find a sprawling 10,000sqft terrace complete with shady trees and canopies. Bring a picnic, lounge on comfy outdoor furniture, enjoy the free Wi-Fi and music, or pass the time playing ping pong or pool. Also, shhhhh...
47. Enjoy the view from the top deck of Dodger Stadium. Yes, for free.
Another little-known rooftop oasis -- until now (sorry, Jesse!) -- can be found at the Top of the Park, where on non-game days you can enter the top deck of the stadium without a ticket. The section is kept open daily from 10am-5pm to allow access to the team store just inside the gate. Grab a seat and enjoy the peace and quiet of a completely empty stadium (and a killer view).
48. Play classic arcade games without spending your laundry quarters
The One Up bar in Studio City hooks you up with arcade legends like Pac-Man, Galaga, and Burger Time, all for free. Sure, it'll want you to buy a drink and maybe some food (mini-corn dog pops! Cap'n Crunch wings!!), but still: FREE ARCADE GAMES.
49. Practice your archery skills
Live out your Game of Thrones fantasy (well, the G-rated part, at least) by joining the Pasadena Roving Archers in their free Saturday morning classes for first-timers.
50. Bicycle through the streets of LA without having to dodge cars
CicLAvia hosts car-free (and totally free) events every few months in neighborhoods all over LA, so you can bike, skate, walk, and dance in the streets with thousands of other free-wheeling Angelenos.
51. Learn to draw classic works of art
On the first and third Sundays of the month, The Getty invites artists of all experience levels to join free drawing classes, where you'll learn to sketch the works of the masters. The Getty Villa holds a similar free class one Saturday out of the month; just don't forget to bring your sketch pad.
52. Navigate the hidden staircases of LA's historic neighborhoods
The Secret Stairs guides allow you to explore winding staircases -- once used for the city's long-defunct streetcar system -- and enjoy stunning views of the city that most people miss. You can download some of the maps for free or purchase the app or books if you want to splurge.
53. Learn to sip coffee like the best baristas
At its stylish training center in Silver Lake, Counter Culture Coffee offers free coffee tastings to the public every Friday from 10-11am.
54. Watch sea life up close at San Pedro's Cabrillo Marine Aquarium
Every weekend the aquarium leads guests on free tide-pool walks, where you'll learn about marine wildlife and enjoy a bit of fresh air. The Aquarium itself is technically free as well, though donations are encouraged (and no, sand dollars don't count).
55. Learn to dance like a real cowboy
Put a little bit of country in your rock 'n' roll and learn how to line dance like a pro, for free, at Tinhorn Flats in Hollywood, or the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.