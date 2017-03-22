55 Totally Free Things to Do in LA

OK, it actually belongs to oil tycoon Ed Doheny, but this 18-acre estate acts as the millionaire Jeffrey Lebowski's digs in the movie -- and offers a free, lovely garden tour.

Irreverent TV writers Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab host a monthly free screening of short pilots from new directors at the Downtown Independent and there's always plenty of yuks.

The LA Zoo was abandoned years ago, but the cages/holding pens/grounds remain spookily intact (all the more spooky during the Haunted Hayride).

The 7.4-mile stretch from Atwater up through the Glendale Narrows offers surprising amounts of greenery and wildlife as you ride along the river.