Every freeway in Los Angeles, ranked

Freeways: can't live with 'em, possibly have tried to live without 'em. But no matter how you slice it, there they are, in your life, just STARING AT YOU, daring you to hate them.
Weighing all the factors one could possibly weigh (how useful the freeway is, does it go to Disneyland?, will it get you to Santa Barbara faster than the 101...?), we came up with this by-no-means-scientific ranking. If you disagree and want to tell us how stupid we are, well, that’s what Internet commenting forums are all about.
18. The 47
Our last-ranked freeway is, believe it or not, an actual freeway -- a little nub near Long Beach that's mostly an industrial and port access roadway. So, a loser.
17. The 14
Remember in 2007 when those two tractor-trailer trucks collided in a tunnel along the truck lanes for Southbound I-5 at an interchange, and there was a massive tunnel fire and the entire 5 was shut down for days? ... So if you wanted to go to Santa Clarita for whatever reason, you had to drive all the way out to Ventura first? Yeah, that happened on the interchange to the 14. This is a stupid freeway.
16. The 605
"Hi, yes, we'd like to petition to create a freeway that doesn't really go anywhere useful. And also, more importantly, has insanely confusing South/North signs for nearly every exit. We can do that?! Thank you so much!"
15. The 91
This is your friend from the OC who you never see, except that one time a year you decide to go to Disneyland, say "We should do this more often" to, and then immediately forget about for another year. The express lanes put it above the bottom three; missing the express lanes entrance and then driving alongside orange pylons for 10 miles puts it just barely above the bottom three.
14. The 2
Oh, the 2. Are you, or aren't you, just Santa Monica Blvd? Make up your mind, because you are CONFUSING THE HELL OUT OF US.
13. The 60
Pro: the 60 is the secret route if the 10's busy on the way to Palm Springs -- you can hop on it and take it alllll the way BACK to the 10 right before Morongo Casino. Con: if the 10's not busy, um, well, yeah.
12. The 110
Serving infinitely more purpose than the stupid 60 (it can drop you off right at a Dodgers game or a Lakers game or a USC football game!), the 110 falls outside of the top 10 for that one day during October when there is a Dodgers game AND a Lakers game AND a USC football game. Also, stop sign on-ramps in Pasadena: 1) how are these still a thing, and 2) SERIOUSLY HOW ARE THESE STILL A THING??
11. The 210
Watching police chases on the 210: awesome. Being on the 210 while people are watching police chases on the 210: not awesome.
10. The 134
The 134 is to the 101 what North Hollywood is to Hollywood. For example, when your parents come to visit, they'll never go there, even though that's actually where you live. It breaks the top 10 thanks to the Burbank IKEA, but only gets to No. 10 for not connecting to the 101 when you're going West. SO DUMB.
9. The 170
Another freeway that cutely calls itself the Hollywood freeway. Even though everyone knows it's not really the 101, the 170 does at least connect to the 101 in all directions, so shut your stupid face, 134.
8. The 710
Why is the 710 so high? Because in just 23 miles, it can get you and your DD from the sweet, sweet bars of Long Beach to the sweet, sweet dumplings of San Gabriel Valley. And if you live in either of those places, even better.
7. The 118
When you put Waze on during your way to Santa Barbara, and it tells you to take the 118 and 23, you don't believe it... because, like, why stray from the 101? And then when you're a half-an-hour late, you get it.
6. The 23
See: the 118.
5. The 101
We imagine this is what the conversation went like between the freeway-making dude and the money dude: "Ventura Blvd, but faster? Okay. Hollywood, but without the stoplights? Sure. Getting you all the way to Oregon? Alright. Downtown LA, but without all the confusion? Word. An exit called Wendy Dr nearly immediately followed by an exit that sounds like 'Cheeseburger Road' right near fast food? Yes. We will make that happen for you."
4. The 90
The 90 is the Rocky IV of freeways: it's shorter than you'd think it should be, but it takes care of business... especially if that business is knocking out Dolph Lundgren/getting to Marina Del Rey.
3. The 405
People who don't know anything about LA think we complain about the 405 all the time, in between bites of kale and transfusions of Botox. And even though that totally used to be true (the 405 complaining thing... okay, and the kale thing...), that Carmageddon-requiring extra lane near the Getty and the Skirball totally has made it, like, WAY BETTER. Also, there just aren't many freeways with a view that includes anything like the... Anheuser-Busch Plant in North Hills. Mmm... beer...
2. The 5
It may be crowded. It may suck while you're on it. And it may be smell like cow feces for giant stretches on your way to that other city North of us that we reluctantly go to. But the fact of the matter is, you can bust through Los Feliz and end up WAAAAY South and be like, "How did I go from the Eastside to Long Beach?" Oh, that's right: THE 5.
1. The 10
Wanna go to the beach? You can do that. Wanna head Downtown? Yep, you can do that. Do you want to go visit the desert? Yes, that seems like something that can happen. The 10 is LA's most actually useful freeway, and surprisingly, often even moves the way it's supposed to, too. Does the 10 not suck? No. It sucks. But if you're gonna suck, at least you can get me from the beach to Downtown to the desert to Palm Springs. And that makes you a No. 1 freeway.
Yep, Jeff Miller lives closest to the 10.