The Hollywood Bowl Summer Lineup Is Here, Features Back to the Future!

By Published On 02/10/2015 By Published On 02/10/2015
Jun 13 Sat

The 37th Annual Playboy Jazz Festival  

Hollywood Bowl

Jun 21 Sun

Underworld  

Hollywood Bowl

Jun 28 Sun

Basement Jaxx + Bootsy Collins and the Rubber Band  

Hollywood Bowl

Jun 30 Tue

Back to the Future In Concert: 30th Anniversary  

Hollywood Bowl

Jul 12 Sun

Death Cab for Cutie  

Hollywood Bowl

Jul 15 Wed

John Fogerty  

Hollywood Bowl

Jul 31-Aug 2

Monty Python's SPAMALOT  

Hollywood Bowl

Aug 16 Sun

Reggae Night: Bob Marley’s Roots Rock Reggae - A 70th Birthday Celebration  

Hollywood Bowl

Aug 18 Tue

A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey  

Hollywood Bowl

Aug 26 Wed

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue + Michael Franti and Spearhead  

Hollywood Bowl

Sep 4 Fri

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial  

Hollywood Bowl

Sep 27 Sun

Grace Jones + Future Islands  

Hollywood Bowl

1. The Hollywood Bowl 2301 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068 (Hollywood)

An iconic amphitheater and music venue in the Hollywood Hills, the Hollywood Bowl hosts hundreds of nationally renowned musical acts every year, as well as annual fireworks extravaganzas. Unlike most theaters, the Bowl lets guests bring their own food and drink (including wine and beer), but it might be in your best interests to opt for one of the several on-site options since James Beard award winner Suzanne Goin and her business partner, Caroline Styne (of A.O.C. and the Larder) head up the catering services.

