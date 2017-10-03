Lifestyle

There's a free, beer-fueled, '20s-style boxing match this Thursday

By Published On 11/18/2014 By Published On 11/18/2014
Colin Young-Wolff

Trending

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

Because, uh, why not, your Grandpappy's favorite beer brand, Schlitz, is dropping a very sweet event on Thursday at the Hollywood Athletic Club: an old-school, '20s-style boxing throwdown, with four amateur bouts (lightweight! welterweight! middleweight! heavyweight!) of hit-men popping each other for your amusement.

They're asking for people to wear '20s-era gear for the whole thing, so get out your beard wax/fedoras/other things you've seen in Silverlake. There's also gonna be live, era-appropriate music, sweet burlesque, and comedians, as well as Schlitz (duh) and sweet gear designed by Brooklyn Circus: to go, just click right here.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's Senior City Editor, and has a KILLER left hook. Hit him on Instagram at @jeffmillerla and on Twitter at @ThrillistLA.

Stuff You'll Like