14 things you absolutely have to do in LA this September

Just because summer is almost officially over doesn't mean summer is almost ACTUALLY over -- 'cause, you know, it's LA, and we've got outdoor things to do at least through January. So enjoy Summer Part II, starting with these 14 things.
Heal the Bay Clambake
When: September 1
Where: Whiskey Red's
When you buy tickets to this all-you-can-eat, end-of-Labor-Day-weekend extravaganza, you'll feel good about yourself for three reasons: 1) you'll have helped heal the Bay (some of the ticket proceeds go there), 2) you'll have eaten a crap-load of clams, and 3) you'll have rocked out to two great LA cover bands.
OkStupid, A Burlesque Tribute to Dating
When: September 2
Where: Rockwell Table & Stage
Not only does this almost-nude-apalooza have the best name of any burlesque show to come across our desk this month, it's an ALMOST-NUDE-APALOOZA with actually lovely ladies and stand-up comics.
Huntington Beach Food, Art, & Music Festival
When: September 5-7
Where: 21601 Pacific Coast Highway
Head South-ish for this all-weekend fest, which boasts one of the oddest musical lineups of all time (Jefferson Starship! The dude from Blues Traveler collabing with... Sheila E.!??!) and one of the most awesome food lineups of the month: award-winning BBQ directly from the BBQ Championships in Reno.
Three Day Rule takes over The Grove
When: September 10, 17 & 24
Where: The Grove
The dating/hanging out/just throwing cool events website Three Day Rule's doing three open-bar, food crawl-included events at The Grove (which also include DJs), and all three of them have 10 FREE tickets set aside for Thrillist readers. To possibly get in on a pair of those, just email groversvp@threedayrule.com and, uh, tell 'em who sent 'cha.
Craft Beer Weekend
When: September 12-14
Where: Ace Hotel, Palm Springs
'Cause it just isn't hot enough in LA, hit PS the weekend of the 12th for some crisp, cold, craft brew. 20+ brewers will be doing a beer tasting menu on Friday and an all-day swim party/BBQ/beer-swilling shindig on Saturday, with tastes from Modern Times, Ska Brewing Co, and more.
Lobster Festival
When: September 12-14
Where: Port of San Pedro
One of the best food fests of the season, this three-day, all-things-crustacean (and some things pirate-y) festival also has a stage with curated music from the dude who used to run Indie103.1... which means the bands you see here will likely be bands that'll be playing at Coachella in two years.
Mad Decent Block Party
When: September 13
Where: LA Center Studios
Don't let the humble name fool you: this party should be more than just decent, thanks to a headlining set from Diplo (!) and HQ oontz from Laidback Luke and STRFKR.
The World's Greatest Tribute Bands: Def Leppard
When: September 16
Where: Whisky A Go Go
The best show on AXS TV returns with another season of free tribute band shows at the Whiskey, including this if-you-squint-you'll-actually-think-it's-'84 ode to Def Leppard. We've got 150 free tickets for Thrillist readers, so just click the link above and pour some sugar on... someone.
Camp No Counselors
When: September 19-21
Where: Canyon Creek Summer Camp
You're not gonna believe this, but here it goes: this you're-gonna-have-so-much-fun weekend is basically summer camp for adults, with archery, talent shows, a color war... and an all-weekend open bar. Seriously. This is happening.
Black List Live!
When: September 20
Where: Montalban Theater
For many young screenwriters in Hollywood, getting on the Black List -- the list of the best screenplays of the year that haven't yet been optioned -- is a massive deal. Even bigger is having the organization that picks the Black List put on one of your screenplays as a live read with big-name actors (previous appearances have included stars of Mad Men and The Avengers). This performance -- of the 2008 comedy The Seekers of Perpetual Love -- is one in a series that continues through November.
US Sumo Open
When: September 20
Where: Cal State, Long Beach
On perhaps the opposite side of the spectrum from the Black List's readings, this is a same-day battle (if you want to do both -- and you should -- you can: this is from 1-4pm) pitting massive man against massive man, in what amounts to a very aggressive hug-off.
Sunset Strip Music Festival
When: September 20-21
Where: ... The Sunset Strip
This massive street fest has upped the ante this year, breaking out of its metal roots to embrace alt-rockers both old-school (Jane's Addiction) and new-school (Cold War Kids; Empire Of the Sun), plus a hip-hop stage curated by beloved underground rapper Murs. Oh, and you might wanna consider the VIP tickets, since they get you on a rooftop lounge with views of the fest and a cash bar.
LA Beer Week
When: September 20-28
Where: Alllllll over LA
This brew-rrific event is actually dozens and dozens (and dozens and dozens) of events everywhere from Pasadena to Santa Monica and beyond, all involving beer: tap takeovers, bar crawls, huge parties, etc., etc., etc., etc., etc., etc., etc. (is that enough? one more? etc.).
LA Podcast Festival
When: September 26-28
Where: Sofitel Hotel
This festival of people-talking-to-other-people-and-being-recorded is a great way to check out masters of the genre, including interview superstar Marc Maron and Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani (who'll be talking about The X-Files, like a boss).
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Jeff Miller is a Senior City Editor for Thrillist LA, and wishes he could spend his entire September on that inflatable slide. Follow him on Twitter @ThrillistLA and Instagram at @jeffmillerla.