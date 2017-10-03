Lifestyle

13 things you didn't know about the Magic Castle in LA

By Published On 11/04/2014 By Published On 11/04/2014
Joe Skilton
More From Things You Didn't Know About

related

9 Things You Didn't Know About Hard Rock Stadium That Make the Game Infinitely Better

related

15 Things You Didn't Know About Frank's RedHot

related

Things You Didn't Know About Katz's, NYC's Most Beloved Deli

related

Things You Didn't Know About Chardonnay

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

related

The Mad Pooper Is Sorry For Repeatedly Pooping on Colorado Family's Lawn

Surely, at some point, you've wondered what's up with the Magic Castle, that members-only mansion up by Yamashiro that has hosted basically all of the world's best magicians in a, uh, castle.

Related

related

16 things you didn't know about Universal Studios Hollywood

related

The 11 things you absolutely have to do this November in LA

related

11 Disneyland secrets, revealed
More From Things You Didn't Know About

related

Lifestyle
9 Things You Didn't Know About Hard Rock Stadium That Make the Game Infinitely Better

related

Lifestyle
15 Things You Didn't Know About Frank's RedHot

related

Lifestyle
Things You Didn't Know About Katz's, NYC's Most Beloved Deli

related

Lifestyle
Things You Didn't Know About Chardonnay

related

16 things you didn't know about Universal Studios Hollywood
Studio11Seven

Soooooo, to help with that, we hit up an actual magician from the Castle (!), Joe Skilton (that's him, pictured at the Castle above), to give us the lowdown on what's actually up there -- along with images of the inside that you'll only see here (or if you land an invite, somehow):

Courtesy of Hocus Pocus Focus

1. The Magic Castle opened in 1963

At the time, it only had one showroom -- this teeny-tiny little guy (now used as a showcase room for unpaid magicians to work on new material and handle crowd overflow). Its size, however, didn't stop Orson Welles and other film luminaries from being regulars.

Wikimedia Commons

2. Magic skills? Not required to join.

If the only magic you know is Uncle Bob’s coin trick ("how'd it get behind your ear, Uncle Bob?!?!?"), skip the audition and become an associate member -- and then take magic classes at the Castle to work your way up.

Courtesy of Joan Lawton

3. Technically, nobody is a member of the Castle

Not even these dudes with glasses! Not even the one who's nodding off on the left!!! They’re all members of the AMA -- The Academy of Magical Arts. The Magic Castle is the building... the AMA is the club.

related

20 Things You Don't Understand About the Valley (Unless You're From There)

related

The 11 things you absolutely have to do this November in LA
Courtesy of Hocus Pocus Focus

4. People actually once lived here

The Castle was a single-family residence built in 1908, and was originally intended to lord over a bunch of orange groves. Yep. In Hollywood.

Mastering The Net

5. Neil Patrick Harris used to be the club's President

He legitimately held the title "Ambassador of Magic", which is maybe the most Barney-Stinson-fake-business-card title one could ever have, but Harris was legit -- and like Johnny Carson and Jason Alexander, he also performed at the club.

Courtesy of the Academy of Magical Arts

6. Suit & tie are required... but there are loaner clothes in case you forget

But trust us... you REALLY don’t want that loaner jacket and tie. They're deliberately hideous, so people will know what you did.

Courtesy of Hocus Pocus Focus

7. It has five bars

Magic is great. After two bourbons? Magic is the greatest!

related

Crazy-good food, late-night karaoke, and 24hr spas: how to do Koreatown

related

11 Disneyland secrets, revealed
Courtesy of Joan Lawton

8. Even the entrance is magical

To get in, you have to say a password before a hidden door in the bookcase "magically" opens.

 Courtesy of Hocus Pocus Focus

9. The Magic Castle is kind of LA’s version of Hogwarts

It really seriously has a Junior Society that teaches teenagers how to be world-class magicians/find all of Voldemort's Horcruxes.

Courtesy of Joan Lawton

10. You can hold a séance to talk to Houdini's ghost

That's not what this classy lady (who is still a Castle regular!) is doing. But she could be, if she wanted to.

Joe Skilton

11. The clubhouse caught fire on Halloween in 2011

Nobody was hurt. Strange thing? It was the anniversary of Houdini’s death. Even stranger... the theme party that night was called "Inferno" (this is the promo glass from that night).

related

20 things you don't understand about Long Beach (unless you're from there)

related

20 Things You Don't Understand About the Valley (Unless You're From There)
Courtesy of Hocus Pocus Focus

12. It isn't the only exclusive magic club in the world

There’s also The Magic Circle in London (no relation). But The Magic Circle is only open one day each week. Because LA > London.

Flickr/Jared Eberhardt

13. It has 30-day trial memberships

For $250, you'll get access (and access for a guest on weekdays) to the Castle, plus the Sunday brunch (the food is good! Seriously!), but you gotta move now: the trial memberships are being discontinued in January. Because, MAGIC CASTLE.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Joe Skilton is an award-winning magician. Try to figure out how he does his tricks by hiring him at JoeSkilton.com.

Stuff You'll Like