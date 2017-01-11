Only in LA: I Auditioned to Be a Zombie

Oh. Right. THIS is why I’ve never wanted to be an actor. As I looked at this guy -- who clearly thought that his road to superstardom was going to start with a little face-latex and a guttural growl, I felt sorry for him, and also felt a bit guilty: after all, he clearly WANTED this. I merely thought it'd be fun.

We were called into the theater -- essentially, a huge, circular room -- where they immediately took our height measurements and gave us a form to ask basic questions about our availability. I lied and said I was always available; putting “yeah, I write most afternoons, but, like, I’ll try to make room to be a zombie when I can” would presumably put me out of the running. The room filled in a bit, and I got to size up my competition, which was about as diverse as you can imagine -- a built black man with a mohawk, a plus-sized woman who looked like she had just come over from the muscle-car convention, a dude in his 60s with a Sons of Anarchy-style trucker beard, a girl that may have been my barista earlier in the day, and -- most notably -- a guy in head-to-toe black makeup with a wig, who looked like he literally had just gotten off of work as a walking statue on Hollywood Blvd and hurried up to the audition.