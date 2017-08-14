Lifestyle

The Saved by the Bell Cast Reunited Last Night on The Tonight Show

By Published On 02/05/2015 By Published On 02/05/2015
YouTube/NBC

Trending

related

'Game of Thrones' Recap: Secret Notes, Secret Plans, Secret Targaryens

related

Gilly Confirmed a Huge 'Game of Thrones' Theory Without Even Realizing It

related

Quick, You Can See Iceland and London for $335 Roundtrip

related

These Insane Squid Ice Cream Cones Come With Chocolate Tentacles

I'm so excited! I'm so excited! I'm so... old.

As part of The Tonight Show's stint in L.A. this week, Jimmy Fallon staged a high school reunion that didn't suck — reuniting the cast of Saved by the Bell at Bayside High. 

"Not many people know this, but I actually went to high school out here," Fallon said. "I remember it like it was yesterday."

And then *dazzling flashback sound* and we're back in the hallway at Bayside with a "teenage" Jimmy Fallon, who is then joined by Zack, Slater, Kelly, and Jessie (but not Screech because he stabbed someone) — all decked in amazing '90s gear. But don't let us spoil the trip down memory lane for you, find your stash of caffeine pills and giant cellphones and enjoy:

YouTube/NBC

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor and doesn't miss the the '90s look. The music, yes, but not the look. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick

Stuff You'll Like