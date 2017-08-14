The Saved by the Bell Cast Reunited Last Night on The Tonight Show

I'm so excited! I'm so excited! I'm so... old.
As part of The Tonight Show's stint in L.A. this week, Jimmy Fallon staged a high school reunion that didn't suck — reuniting the cast of Saved by the Bell at Bayside High.
"Not many people know this, but I actually went to high school out here," Fallon said. "I remember it like it was yesterday."
And then *dazzling flashback sound* and we're back in the hallway at Bayside with a "teenage" Jimmy Fallon, who is then joined by Zack, Slater, Kelly, and Jessie (but not Screech because he stabbed someone) — all decked in amazing '90s gear. But don't let us spoil the trip down memory lane for you, find your stash of caffeine pills and giant cellphones and enjoy:
