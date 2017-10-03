The Overly Truthful Map of LA

Here's the deal: Los Angeles is a big place, and you've got... uh... "opinions" on what happens in all of it, especially those parts that you don't visit too often. We decided to take all of those "opinions" and put them on a map for you to laugh at. Check out the full map below, and if you wanna get all up in it, click here to enlarge the thing.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Jeff Miller is a wannabe Jewish rapper, which is why he lives near Fairfax. Trade rhymes with him at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.