The Overly Truthful Map of LA

02/05/2015

Here's the deal: Los Angeles is a big place, and you've got... uh... "opinions" on what happens in all of it, especially those parts that you don't visit too often. We decided to take all of those "opinions" and put them on a map for you to laugh at. Check out the full map below, and if you wanna get all up in it, click here to enlarge the thing.

