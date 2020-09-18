Koreatown’s Karaoke Bars Made Me Feel Less Lonely in LA

LA’s Koreatown neighborhood spans 2.7 square miles, and is roughly bordered by Beverly Boulevard, Virgil Avenue, Olympic Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard, but some of its establishments sprawl as far south as Pico Boulevard. But it’s Sixth Street where Korean karaoke joints line the strip, radiating neon electricity. After devouring soondubu jjigae and barbecue, hordes of twenty- and thirty-somethings spill out onto the sidewalk, gossiping and watching Kpop videos while waiting for their karaoke room to open up. Since the food is debatably superior in LA’s Ktown, my friends and I are more likely to make it a full night on the town within just one neighborhood, chomping on cheesy galbijjim or searing kimchi jjigae before karaoke, and then slurping up some kalguksu after.

Korean karaoke spots are more plentiful, and more spacious, than those in New York (my former home) -- there’s less of a chance we’ll hit one up and never get in. Plus, there’s so much else to do -- from Milk Tavern dessert bar, with its video games and ping pong table, to 24-hour Korean saunas like Spa Palace, to dark makgeolli havens like Dan Sung Sa -- that karaoke is just one drunken segment of the evening.

“It's the default thing to do for the third or fourth stage of the night's activities,” Matthew Kang, Editor at Eater LA says.

Maybe it’s fighting the traffic and our urban sprawl, or the more laid-back way of living here, but it’s been harder to make friends in LA than in New York. Ktown is central to everyone in LA, so karaoke rooms have helped grease the wheels. I can go all night with new friends or coworkers in LA, pumped up on dakgalbi and acerbically refreshing shots of Chamisul, without worrying about the tab. And we can all get home in 20 minutes in a Lyft. That is...I could until COVID-19 hit.

Unlike my parents, I don’t have a karaoke machine at home, so it’s hard to replicate the noraebang experience. And even if I did, I’m not sure I would use it. There’s a feeling of connection that happens when you’re packed into a tiny room full of friends -- one you just can’t get when you’re trying to sing on an at-home karaoke machine.