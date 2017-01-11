LA Is Going to Be Empty This Week. Here's How to Take Advantage of It.

There's a mythical time in Los Angeles, when the freeways roll nearly traffic-less all day and the city seems, magically, like the place you always imagined it could be. That time is between Christmas and New Year's, when transplants are home visiting family, school is out of session, and production and studios are (mostly) shut down -- which means, that time is right now. What to do with this newfound freedom? We've got some ideas for you:
Take a day trip to Santa Monica
Whether you're taking the Metro (highly recommended!) or the 10, your trip West to the beach should be smooth sailing -- which means you can spend the day on the pier for the first time in, like, forever, and then eat at LA's best new restaurant, Erven, when you're spent.
Chill out at Huntington Gardens
Spending time stuck in traffic to get to this beloved, beautiful, mellow garden in Pasadena always seems like a lost cause -- even if you can get zen while you're there, the trip home will raise your blood pressure back up, like, immediately. Not so this week -- and while you're there, grab some food, too: They've recently partnered with the chefs from Border Grill and Blue Window to up their eating ante.
Check out Rogue One in 4DX
Yeah, getting Downtown can be totally daunting, and parking -- no matter the traffic situation -- still can be crazily expensive. Which is why you should carpool to LA Live this week and split the $7 parking in the LA Live lot to see Rogue One in their 4DX theater. It's the only one of its kind in California, and it's worth it, especially for Star Wars: Seats move with the action, pew-pew stormtrooper shots ricochet off of your body, and the front of the room is filled with smoke every time a tie-fighter crashes. It's basically Disneyland's Star Tours -- for two and a half hours. And speaking of Disneyland...
Hit an amusement park
Disney itself is sort of a crapshoot (although if you do go, here's what you've got to do): The holidays also mean a lot of tourists are in LA, and a lot of tourists love Disneyland (same goes for Universal Studios, especially with Harry Potter there now). Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farm, though, which cater more to locals than those other parks, are often line-less or close to it this time of year.
Spend some time in the LBC
Long Beach has sort of become a local treasure in the past few years, but getting caught on the 405 getting there on a normal day makes it not so worthwhile. Over the holidays, though? Cake. Here's a bucket list to help you out if you're a newbie; if you've just got a few hours (and maybe your sister's kid in town for the holidays) hit the aquarium, which is one of the more impressive ones on the West Coast.
Go for dumplings (or Szechwan food) (or both) in the San Gabriel Valley
If you live west of La Brea, you may not want to make the hike to the SGV for dim sum even on weekends, when the interchanges near Downtown can be unmanageable. But this week, it may be time for a bang bang: Hit a dumpling spot first (we'll recommend Lunasia, but really you can't go wrong with just about anything out there) and then pivot to Chengdu Taste for their toothpick lamb. And then get home in under an hour. Bingo.
Take a long drive on PCH
And make it at least to Malibu Seafood. Or keep going from there. We won't tell anyone.
Grab a seat at a hard-to-reserve spot
Yeah, Bestia may be full-up already, but -- like nearly all of LA's best restaurants -- there are walk-up seats available for dinner, and with way less people in town, there should be far shorter lines as well.
Bowl at Highland Park Bowl
The steampunk-ish bowling alley on the rapidly gentrifying York St not only has the coolest bowling in LA (you can literally see the gears move as you bowl) but an amazing cocktail menu and a killer burger. That said, support the old-school 'hood post-bowling by grabbing tacos from one of the local trucks -- and, if you want to make a night of it, head over to The Hi Hat for one of the best new live-music venues in LA after dinner.
Hit the Rain Room at LACMA
Though the museum says this exhibition (a room where it's raining everywhere but where you're standing) is completely sold out through the end of its run in January, they sell tickets at the door when there are no-shows -- and the lines should be far shorter this week than any other. Of course, if you don't get in, LACMA's got other great exhibits as well, so no harm-no-foul.
Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Nick Erven opened this minimalist Santa Monica restaurant in 2016 after leaving Fundamental LA to create a plant-based menu of his own. His simple but sophisticated kitchen whips up entirely vegan plates like chickpea fritters, mushroom bread pudding, and saffron risotto that will make you rethink your own meat-filled diet.
In Alhambra's San Gabriel Valley, Lunasia Chinese Cuisine offers a modern take on dim sum in a sprawling, white tablecloth dining room. Don't be confused by the somewhat fancy decor, Lunasia is casual experience, starting with the paper menu that requires you to check off your order. The Cantonese dishes here are made-to-order (that means none of that you-get-what-you-see roving cart business) and served at sleek, dark wood tables. Don't be overwhelmed by the 70-item menu: order a round of steamed chicken feet, pan-fried turnip cakes, and jumbo har gow dumplings, and you'll be fine.
Chengdu Taste -- the San Gabriel Valley outpost for Chengdu-style, Sichuan cuisine -- is well worth the trip to Alhambra, if not for the toothpick lamb alone. Given its accolades from highly trusted food writers like J. Kenji Lopez-Alt and Jonathan Gold, we don’t need any more reason to hop skip to Rosemead for a taste of our own. The cuisine is decidedly traditional, some dishes with modern interpretations, others straight-out-of-Sichuan. Modernized or not, each dish captures the flavor of the region... and is heavy on the Sichuan peppercorns. Highlights of the massive menu include the mung bean jelly with chili sauce, boiled beef in hot sauce, Mapo Tofu, and boiled fish with green pepper sauce. Chengdu Taste is no secret to Angelenos -- expect a wait, and know that it will be well worth it.
Malibu Seafood is a roadside seafood shack on the Pacific Coast Highway that's equal parts fish market and patio cafe. Order filets of Chilean sea bass and wild Alaskan salmon to-go, or sit at one of the picnic tables for a feast of clam chowder, deep-fried Fish & Fries, and grilled swordfish. Seafood is the sole focus here, but there is a grilled chicken sandwich (and sides like thick-cut fries, rice pilaf, and a baked potato) for the anti-pescatarians.
Since opening in 2012, Bestia's become the definitive LA restaurant, offering a menu that appeals to both eat-anything foodies and eat-carefully dieters in an industrial but homey space. The Arts District restaurant serves an Italian menu with next-level pizza, pasta, and small plates, and no matter what you get, be sure to start with the beloved charcuterie board -- all the meats are cured in-house.
Named after public radio hosts, these sandwiches pile on the meat and toppings and will leave you completely satisfied.
Located in a converted auto body shop in Frogtown, Salazar specializes in Sonoran-style Mexican food, which means mesquite barbecue, tacos, and burritos. The mostly outdoor space has a huge desert-themed patio with communal tables and utilitarian chairs. Expect plenty of mezcal, tequila, and Micheladas.
Let the alleycats strike at this circa-1929 retro bowling alley that's been totally refurbished and made into a bar-slash-restaurant-slash-bowling alley. The food menu features a serious selection of thick-crusted, wood-fired pizzas, while drinks are all about classic cocktails like on-draft Old Fashioneds and Moscow Mules. The space boasts three different bars and a giant mural from the '30s overlooking the lanes.
Highland Park has had a gentrified ascension as one of LA's best 'hoods for up-and-coming artists and musicians, and now has a legit music venue to prove it. The small room is run by one of the dudes from Bar Covell and is already booking local faves like indie-rockers LA Font.