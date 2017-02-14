The 28 Most Beautiful Places in California You Didn't Know Existed

From Yosemite and Big Sur, to Joshua Tree and Santa Barbara, California is home to some of the most beautiful places on the West Coast, nay, the country, nay, THE WORLD... OK, reverse nay, still just the country. It's beautiful enough that no matter how many Half Dome hikes you take, you're still never even going to scratch the surface of all the Instagrammable wonder that the Golden State has to offer.

But that doesn't mean we're not gonna help you try: Here are the 28 most beautiful places in California you didn't even know existed.

Point Reyes

Located in between the Pacific Ocean and Tomales Bay (and inside of the Point Reyes National Seashore) you'll find this Monterey cypress "tree tunnel" that leads to an old Point Reyes wireless telegraphy receiving station built in the 1920s. Doesn't matter if you catch it with a patch of early morning fog enveloping either end, or with the afternoon light breaking through its interlocked branches, either way, you'll feel like you've won the damn day.