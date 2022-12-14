Solve Puzzles Like Benoit Blanc at the Free 'Knives Out' Escape Room in West Hollywood

You don’t usually pop into a warehouse in the fancy part of Melrose expecting to be brutally roasted, but unless you happen to be as acutely observant as Daniel Craig’s master detective Benoit Blanc, that’s exactly what you’re going to get at Netflix’s new Glass Onion: A Knives Out Experience. The pop-up escape room—featuring art and objects directly from the set of the movie, a reception area inspired by the film’s Grecian estate setting, and three surprisingly difficult timed puzzle challenges—is free for RSVP or walk-in guests from now until December 23, when Rian Johnson's murder mystery sequel officially lands on Netflix.

As you make your way through the three puzzle rooms, the yellow-ascot wearing staff will guide you in each challenge, giving instructions, advice, and also casually taking you out with withering digs at your skill and memory as you inevitably struggle to complete the objectives. You are expected to hack open a Puzzle Box, complete a high-stakes test of memory set in a room adorned with some of the art owned by Ed Norton’s tacky tech billionaire Miles Bron in Glass Onion, and pass a final test of observation and deduction at a sumptuously appointed dinner table.

Each time you fail a test—and you are very, very likely to fail—one member of your party is yanked away, pulled at random off of your team and into the inner hallways of the warehouse. They are not eliminated, though; there is more they can do to help or maybe hinder your team from the other side of the experience.