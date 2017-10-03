5 new LA brunches, including one with fried chicken-n-hoecakes

Los Angeles This Saturday and/or (but most likely 'and') Sunday morning, chances are good that you're going to wake up hungry and with an I-drank-lots-of-beer-last-night headache. When that happens, you're going to turn to the only thing that's guaranteed to get you through the rest of the day: water and ibuprofen brunch. Assuming you've already been to every single place on our LA brunching guide, here're five brand-new options.
The Must: Did someone say "fried chicken-n-hoecakes"? Yep, that was the new brunch menu at the The Must talking. And if that doesn’t speak to you, there’s more: craveables like homemade, chunky corned beef hash w/ poached duck eggs, the McMustwich (a cheddar-egg-sausage biscuit), plus a long cocktail list with selections like spicy, Syrah-spiked Bloody Marys. PS: it’s dog-friendly, so bring your four-legged friend to hang out on the outdoor patio!
The Ceviche Project: When the lauded pop-up The Ceviche Project gets together with Casamigos Tequila and Caliche Rum, it means a killer one-off Sunday brunch this week at 1pm. You’ll get a five-course seafood tasting menu with ridic custom cocktail pairings… somewhere: the top-secret Arts District location is only revealed to those who pony-up here.
Littlefork: One word: bottomless. Purchase any entrée at Littlefork, and for just $12 extra, you can get unlimited pours of Littlefork Punch, Bloody “Larrys” (made with bourbon and house-smoked tomato juice), regular ol’ Marys, and naturally, mimosas. Our menu pick? Uh, that’d be the Breakfast Poutine with cheddar, two sunny-side-up eggs, and maple syrup. See what else they’re serving here.
Café Rockenwagner: One of Brentwood’s newest eateries, Café Rockenwagner is launching its brunch this weekend! Lucky, hungry you. Try a Cubano sandwich (with pork belly, Black Forest ham, and all the fixings), nosh on huevos rancheros (always a favorite), or indulge your sweet tooth with brioche French toast custard, banana brulee, and maple syrup.
Public School 310: This Culver City restaurant helmed by Chopped winner Lauren Kyles has a new weekend brunch, and it's worth cutting class for -- fried chicken Jidori & waffles, roasted veggie hash & eggs, stuffed French toast, and chicken sausage & cheddar grits. Study the whole menu here; there’ll be a test later.