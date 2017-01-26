LA's Best Free Festival of the Year Is This Weekend. We've Got the Deets.

Killer music on the main stage

Funkmaster general/KCRW favorite Mayer Hawthorne is this year's headliner, but the main lineup's got a ton of great stuff, including Oingo Boingo Dance Party (featuring members of Danny Elfman's iconic LA band), East LA's Las Cafeteras, and beloved '80s tribute band The Spazmatics.

Open access to LA's incredible art deco theaters

Many of the city's most beautiful theaters are open with focused programming during the event -- including The Los Angeles Theater, an S. Charles Lee-designed masterpiece that will be hosting immersive dance performances abetted with visual art from IAMSOUND. Elsewhere, the 104-year-old Globe will host sounds of the beloved '60s-and-'70s groove night Funky Sole, while the Palace Theater will have a revolving slew of comedians, The Million Dollar theater will host an event called "Recalling the Golden Age" with mariachi, swing, mambo, and pop musicians, the Ace has DubLab DJs blasting through a dance party all night, and the Orpheum will feature "The Art of the VJ" with speakers from LA's exciting visual arts scene. But even if they weren't hosting events, it'd be worth it to wander in and out of these former movie palaces, which represent a historic LA very rarely open -- and almost never free to to the public.