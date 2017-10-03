Lifestyle

The Most Exciting/Disturbing Things We Saw at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim

Laurel Woods

You might have already seen the greatest thing to come out of this year's annual Star Wars Celebration conference: the trailer for Episode VII. (Wait, don't go, okay, we'll wait while you watch it again... You're back? Cool.) But there were a lot more Jedi-level mind tricks happening in Anaheim this weekend. Here're some IRL scenes that made the convention worth visiting.

Laurel Woods

Homemade cosplay comes at a professional level for Star Wars fans -- like this X-wing Fighter’s BB-8 ball droid, which was most impressive.

Laurel Woods

Geeks: this is the voice of Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars. Lady geeks: she has a clothing line called Her Universe with clothes (like this Hoth pin-up dress) for fangirls. Rep!

Laurel Woods

This dude's ready for Stormtrooper... prom?

Laurel Woods

Worst nightmare? Worst nightmare.

Laurel Woods

There's a Star Wars-specific tattoo parlor. REPEAT: STAR WARS-SPECIFIC TATTOO PARLOR!

Laurel Woods

Disney's takeover of the franchise is clearly a boon for... people who make Darth Vader masks in blue?

Laurel Woods

TIE Fighters have to take the bus? Yep! (May the force be with them.)

Laurel Woods

Village People Han Solo!!! Pinkbacca!!! Two, uh, kinda-normalish Princess Leias!!!!!

Laurel Woods

We're not saying this would be the lovechild of slave Leia and Jabba the Hutt, but...

Laurel Woods

"I'll be back..." er, wrong franchise. "Back I will be."

Laurel Woods is a freelance writer and special effects wiz. Follow her on Twitter @lewoodsy.

