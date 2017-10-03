Every Summer outdoor movie screening in LA, now in one calendar

Our new 2015 Outdoor LA Movie Calendar is out! Find it here.
The best thing about Summer in LA? There's no traffic on the 405 Fourth of July weekend. And the second best? There're a shton of outdoor movie screenings of actually-awesome movies in actually-awesome places (some of which are actually totally free).
Now helping you keep track of literally every single one (112 total!!) from the zillions of organizers out there: the 2014 Outdoor Movie Master Calendar, organized entirely by date.
May 9
Captain America: The First Avenger (click here for info)
Location: Pershing Square, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, and well-behaved dogs.
May 10
National Lampoon’s Vacation (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Amenities: DJs, BYOPicnic, blankets... you know the drill.
May 10
(500) Days of Summer (click here for info)
Location: Santa Monica High School's Memorial Greek Amphitheatre
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
May 10
Revenge of the Nerds & Bachelor Party double feature (click here for info)
Location: Pan-Pacific Park, DTLA
Amenities: A live appearance from Booger! Also, food trucks & an '80s DJ.
May 16
Iron Man 3 (click here for info)
Location: Pershing Square, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, and well-behaved dogs.
May 17
Seven (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Amenities: DJs, BYOPicnic, blankets... you know the drill.
May 17
A Streetcar Named Desire (click here for info)
Location: Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Amenities: BYOB, roller skating carhops for food, the backseat.
May 17
Office Space (click here for info)
Location: Santa Monica High School's Memorial Greek Amphitheatre
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
May 18
Moulin Rouge (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
May 19
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (click here for info)
Location: The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz
Amenities: Themed cocktails and dinner specials.
May 23
Thor (click here for info)
Location: Pershing Square, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, and well-behaved dogs.
May 24
Jaws (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Amenities: DJs, BYOPicnic, blankets... you know the drill.
May 24
Say Anything (click here for info)
Location: Exposition Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and Lloyd Dobler’s boombox.
May 24
Dazed and Confused (click here for info)
Location: Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Amenities: BYOB, roller skating carhops for food, the backseat.
May 24
The Big Lebowski (click here for info)
Location: Autry National Center, Los Feliz
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
May 25
Almost Famous (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Amenities: DJs, BYOPicnic, blankets... you know the drill.
May 25
Anchorman (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
May 26
Goodfellas (click here for info)
Location: Exposition Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and wise guys.
May 30
The Avengers (click here for info)
Location: Pershing Square, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, and well-behaved dogs.
May 31
Rear Window (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Amenities: DJs, BYOPicnic, blankets... you know the drill.
May 31
A League of Their Own (click here for info)
Location: Dodger Stadium
Amenities: Dodger Dogs, popcorn and soda vouchers, blankets, and no crying.
May 31
Napoleon Dynamite (click here for info)
Location: Paul Revere Middle School, Brentwood
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast, and hopefully tots.
June 1
Clueless (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
June 6
Gone in Sixty Seconds (click here for info)
Location: Pershing Square, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, and well-behaved dogs.
June 7
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (click here for info)
Location: Exposition Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and drag.
June 7
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (click here for info)
Location: Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Amenities: BYOB, roller skating carhops for food, the backseat.
June 7
Rushmore (click here for info)
Location: Autry National Center, Los Feliz
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
June 7
Swingers (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
June 8
Mean Girls (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
June 13
Christine (click here for info)
Location: Pershing Square, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, and well-behaved dogs.
June 13
Sherlock, Jr. (click here for info)
Location: California Plaza, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic and a live, improvised soundtrack.
June 14
Pulp Fiction (click here for info)
Location: Pomona Fairplex
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and maybe $5 milkshakes (?!).
June 14
Pulp Fiction (click here for info)
Location: Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Amenities: BYOB, roller skating carhops for food, the backseat.
June 14
Notting Hill (click here for info)
Location: Santa Monica High School
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
June 14
Bring It On (click here for info)
Location: Veterans Memorial Park, Culver City
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and stolen routines and hearts.
June 14
I Am Big Bird (click here for info)
Location: California Plaza, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic.
June 14
The Addams Family (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
June 15
Big (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
June 16
Fight Club (click here for info)
Location: The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz
Amenities: Themed cocktails and dinner specials.
June 20
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (click here for info)
Location: Pershing Square, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, and well-behaved dogs.
June 21
Dirty Dancing (click here for info)
Location: Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Amenities: BYOB, roller skating carhops for food, the backseat.
June 21
Mean Girls (click here for info)
Location: Brookside Park, Pasadena
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and The Plastics.
June 21
When Harry Met Sally (click here for info)
Location: Santa Monica High School's Memorial Greek Amphitheatre
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
June 21
Monsters University (click here for info)
Location: Mother’s Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Picnic, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
June 21
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
June 22
Never Been Kissed (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
June 26
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (click here for info)
Location: Sunset Triangle
Amenities: BYOPicnic, popcorn, and heroes in a half-shell.
June 27
Fast & Furious 6 (click here for info)
Location: Pershing Square, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic, blankets, and well-behaved dogs.
June 27
Short Shorts Film Series (click here for info)
Location: The Standard, Hollywood
Amenities: Poolside cocktails, food, and a post-screening talk with filmmakers.
June 28
Pitch Perfect (click here for info)
Location: Poinsettia Park, West Hollywood
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and a whole lot of a cappella.
June 28
Pitch Perfect (click here for info)
Location: Paul Revere Middle School, Brentwood
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
June 28
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
June 29
Sixteen Candles (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
July 1
Gravity (click here for info)
Location: Granada Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
July 3
Raiders of the Lost Ark (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
July 5
Fight Club (click here for info)
Location: Exposition Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and soap.
July 5
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (click here for info)
Location: Glendale Central Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and BYOReese’s Pieces.
July 5
Coming to America (click here for info)
Location: Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Amenities: BYOB, roller skating carhops for food, the backseat.
July 5
Jaws (click here for info)
Location: Autry National Center, Los Feliz
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
July 6
When Harry Met Sally (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
July 10
Jurassic Park (click here for info)
Location: Sunset Triangle
Amenities: BYOPicnic, popcorn, and pesky velociraptors.
July 11
Despicable Me (click here for info)
Location: Stoner Recreation Center
Amenities: Free popcorn!
July 11
The Odd Couple (click here for info)
Location: One Colorado, Pasadena
Amenities: Free!
July 12
Bridesmaids (click here for info)
Location: Exposition Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and no Brazilian meat.
July 12
The Dark Knight (click here for info)
Location: Glendale Central Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and Batman.
July 12
Mary Poppins (click here for info)
Location: Mother’s Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
July 12
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (click here for info)
Location: Santa Monica High School's Memorial Greek Amphitheatre
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
July 12
Monsters University (click here for info)
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic and blankets.
July 12
The Hunger Games (click here for info)
Location: Float
Amenities: Free; limited seating.
July 12
Gravity (click here for info)
Location: One Colorado, Pasadena
Amenities: Free!
July 12
Goldfinger (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
July 13
Big Lebowski (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
July 15
Caddy Shack (click here for info)
Location: Granada Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
July 18
Despicable Me (click here for info)
Location: Stoner Recreation Center
Amenities: Free popcorn!
July 18
Marx Brothers in Animal Crackers (click here for info)
Location: One Colorado, Pasadena
Amenities: Free!
July 19
Pretty in Pink & Weird Science double feature (click here for info)
Location: Exposition Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and John Hughes.
July 19
Labyrinth (click here for info)
Location: Brookside Park Pasadena
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and Bowie’s codpiece.
July 19
Sunset Boulevard (click here for info)
Location: Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Amenities: BYOB, roller skating carhops for food, the backseat.
July 19
American Psycho (click here for info)
Location: Autry National Center, Los Feliz
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
July 19
Saving Mr. Banks (click here for info)
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic and blankets.
July 19
Suddenly, Last Summer (click here for info)
Location: One Colorado, Pasadena
Amenities: Free!
July 19
Blue Velvet (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
July 20
Chicago (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
June 21
The Shining (click here for info)
Location: The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz
Amenities: Themed cocktails and dinner specials.
July 22
Pee-wee's Big Adventure (click here for info)
Location: Granada Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks (tequila??), and free movies on the beach!
July 24
Pan’s Labyrinth (click here for info)
Location: Sunset Triangle
Amenities: BYOPicnic, popcorn, and your favorite faun.
July 25
The Tale of Despereaux (click here for info)
Location: Stoner Recreation Center
Amenities: Free popcorn!
July 25
Life is Beautiful (click here for info)
Location: One Colorado, Pasadena
Amenities: Free!
July 26
The Wolf of Wall Street (click here for info)
Location: Exposition Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and Jonah Hill’s, er, codpiece.
July 26
Super Troopers (click here for info)
Location: Santa Monica High School's Memorial Greek Amphitheatre
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
July 26
The Sandlot (click here for info)
Location: Brand Library Park, Glendale
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and the Beast.
July 26
Despicable Me 2 (click here for info)
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic and blankets.
July 26
Jurassic Park (click here for info)
Location: Float
Amenities: Free; limited seating.
July 26
Lover Come Back (click here for info)
Location: One Colorado, Pasadena
Amenities: Free!
July 26
Empire Records (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
July 27
Rebel Without a Cause (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
July 29
Sixteen Candles (click here for info)
Location: Granada Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
July 31
Annie (click here for info)
Location: Burton Chance Park, Marina Del Rey
Amenities: BYOPicnic and blankets.
July 31
Short Shorts Film Series (click here for info)
Location: The Standard, Hollywood
Amenities: Poolside cocktails, food, and a post-screening talk with filmmakers.
August 1
Les Triplettes de Belleville (click here for info)
Location: California Plaza, DTLA
Amenities: BYOPicnic and a live score by the original composer.
August 1
The Slipper and the Rose (click here for info)
Location: Stoner Recreation Center, WLA
Amenities: Free popcorn!
August 2
9 to 5 (click here for info)
Location: Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Amenities: BYOB, roller skating carhops for food, the backseat.
August 2
Dazed & Confused (click here for info)
Location: Exposition Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and a party at the Moon Tower.
August 2
The Goonies (click here for info)
Location: Glendale Central Park
Amenities: Food trucks (selling Baby Ruth bars?), artisanal market, and live music.
August 2
Blazing Saddles (click here for info)
Location: Autry National Center, Los Feliz
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
August 2
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (click here for info)
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic and blankets.
August 2
Casablanca (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Amenities: BYOB, photobooth
August 3
Breakfast Club (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
August 5
The Wizard of Oz (click here for info)
Location: Granada Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
August 7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (click here for info)
Location: Sunset Triangle
Amenities: BYOPicnic, popcorn, and Arnold.
August 7
Napoleon Dynamite (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Amenities: BYOB, photobooth
August 8
Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs (click here for info)
Location: Mother’s Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
August 8
Jetsons: The Movie (click here for info)
Location: Stoner Recreation Center
Amenities: Free popcorn!
August 9
Reservoir Dogs (click here for info)
Location: Exposition Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, and live music. I’m hungry, let’s get a taco.
August 9
Ghostbusters (click here for info - it's also their 30th birthday!)
Location: Glendale Central Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and Stay Puft Marshmallows (hopefully?).
August 9
Sixteen Candles (click here for info)
Location: Paul Revere Middle School, Brentwood
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
August 9
Despicable Me (click here for info)
Location: Burton Chance Park, Marina Del Rey
Amenities: BYOPicnic and blankets.
August 9
The Wizard of Oz (click here for info)
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic and blankets.
August 9
Viewer’s Choice: (vote at Float) Goonies or Princess Bride (click here for info)
Location: Float, Pasdena
Amenities: Free; limited seating.
August 9
The Outsiders (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Amenities: BYOB, photobooth
August 10
Blues Brothers (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
August 12
The Goonies (click here for info)
Location: Mother’s Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
August 14
Born to Be Wild (click here for info)
Location: Burton Chance Park, Marina Del Rey
Amenities: BYOPicnic and blankets.
August 15
Babe (click here for info)
Location: Stoner Recreation Center
Amenities: Free popcorn!
August 16
Back to the Future (click here for info)
Location: Glendale Central Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and 1.21 gigawatts.
August 16
The Natural (click here for info)
Location: Dodger Stadium
Amenities: Dodger dogs, popcorn and soda vouchers, blankets, and the best there ever was.
August 16
Purple Rain (click here for info)
Location: Autry National Center, Los Feliz
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
August 16
Wayne’s World (click here for info)
Location: Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Amenities: BYOB, roller skating carhops for food, the backseat.
August 16
The Sandlot (click here for info)
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic and blankets.
August 16
The Never Ending Story (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Amenities: BYOB, photobooth
August 17
Dirty Dancing (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
August 18
Swingers (click here for info)
Location: The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz
Amenities: Themed cocktails and dinner specials.
August 19
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (click here for info)
Location: Granada Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
August 21
City Lights (click here for info)
Location: Sunset Triangle
Amenities: BYOPicnic, popcorn, and The Tramp.
August 22
Curious George (click here for info)
Location: Stoner Recreation Center, WLA
Amenities: Free popcorn!
August 23
Clueless (click here for info)
Location: Glendale Central Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and rollin’ with the homies.
August 23
The Princess Bride (click here for info)
Location: La Cienega Tennis Center, Beverly Hills
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
August 23
The NeverEnding Story (click here for info)
Location: Burton Chance Park, Marina Del Rey
Amenities: BYOPicnic and blankets.
August 23
Frozen (click here for info)
Location: Warner Park, Woodland Hills
Amenities: BYOPicnic and blankets.
August 23
There's Something About Mary (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Amenities: BYOB, photobooth
August 24
Pretty Women (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
August 26
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (click here for info)
Location: Granada Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
August 28
Short Shorts Film Series (click here for info)
Location: The Standard, Hollywood
Amenities: Poolside cocktails, food, and a post-screening talk with filmmakers.
August 29
The Great Muppet Caper (click here for info)
Location: Stoner Recreation Center, WLA
Amenities: Free popcorn!
August 30
Casablanca (click here for info)
Location: Brookside Park Pasadena
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, Sam, and playing it again.
August 30
Grease (click here for info)
Location: Electric Dusk Drive-In, DTLA
Amenities: BYOB, roller skating carhops for food, the backseat.
August 30
Django Unchained (click here for info)
Location: Autry National Center, Los Feliz
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
August 30
Clockwork Orange (click here for info)
Location: Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Amenities: BYOB, photobooth
August 31
The Goonies (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
September 2
Spaceballs (click here for info)
Location: Granada Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
September 4
Chinatown (click here for info)
Location: Sunset Triangle
Amenities: BYOPicnic, popcorn, and Catwoman.
September 6
Frozen (click here for info)
Location: Mother’s Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
September 6
Dirty Dancing (click here for info)
Location: Will Rogers State Historic Park, Santa Monica
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
September 7
Sex & The City (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
September 9
Jaws (click here for info)
Location: Granada Beach, Long Beach
Amenities: Food, popcorn, drinks, and free movies on the beach!
September 13
Garden State (click here for info)
Location: Exposition Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and that one song that will change your life.
September 13
The Goonies (click here for info)
Location: Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
Amenities: Food trucks, live music, and the largest outdoor screen on the West Coast.
September 14
Legally Blonde (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
September 15
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (click here for info)
Location: The Alcove Café/Big Bar, Los Feliz
Amenities: Themed cocktails and dinner specials.
September 18
TBA (click here for info)
Location: Sunset Triangle
Amenities: BYOPicnic, popcorn, and surprises.
September 20
Aliens (click here for info)
Location: Exposition Park
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and Ripley.
September 21
Devil Wears Prada (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
September 27
Beetlejuice (click here for info)
Location: Brookside Park Pasadena
Amenities: Food trucks, artisanal market, live music, and Beetleju…
September 28
Casablanca (click here for info)
Location: Pearl's Liquor Bar
Amenities: Cash bar and the best view of the Sunset Strip.
